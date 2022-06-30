Chris Hemsworth Reveals “Crazy” 4-Hour ‘Thor 4’ Cut That Fans Won’t See

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting bigger and bigger, but Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is, unfortunately, getting shorter and shorter. Now, Chris Hemsworth has revealed the “crazy” four-hour extended cut of the Marvel movie that fans won’t ever see.

Thor: Love and Thunder is just around the corner, and critics are praising the new Marvel movie, with some stating that it’s the best installment into the Marvel Collection since Avengers: Infinity War (2019) and blows Thor: Ragnarok (2017) — director Taika Waititi’s last MCU installment — out of the water.

Every Marvel fan feared that the film would feel too rushed with a runtime under two hours. Still, what most don’t realize is that the movie’s first four-hour long runtime would have been “bats*** crazy”:

We spoke to @chrishemsworth and @TaikaWaititi about ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s 4-hour cut and how it was “batshit crazy” and played like a Monty Python sketch.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth revealed that the first compilation of all the recorded footage for this Thor installment played out “like a Monty Python sketch,” featuring pirates, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, dancing scenes of Gorr the god butcher (Christian Bale), and more.

Collider writes:

That being said, based on the way Hemsworth and Waititi talked about the longer cut of Thor: Love and Thunder, it sure sounds like they have a lot of scenes I’d like to see. Waititi described one where a bunch of soldiers go to have dinner with some French people on a river. For his part, Hemsworth called the assembly cut, “bats*** crazy.”

All Hollywood movies have ridiculous runtimes before being scrutinized and cut down by professional editors of the course of several months, forming stories out of countless hours of recorded footage.

It’s safe to say that fans would love to witness deleted scenes of their favorite Marvel characters rocking out to ABBA, but that will have to wait until Love, and Thunder releases on Blu-Ray and DVD later this year.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

