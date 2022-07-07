Kevin Feige “Warned” Studio Not to Make More Abysmal Marvel Movies

It seems that Kevin Feige has helped Sony more than fans originally thought.

With Sony pushing forward with their own cinematic universe, fans aren’t looking forward to seeing more Spider-Man spinoffs after Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022) was released in theaters earlier this year. After having one of the worst box offices ever, fans are unsure how much better the other spinoffs will be.

Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter (2023) is reportedly changing the expert hunter into an animal lover — making the villain a complete joke — and Sony has decided to make a movie on a Spider-Man villain, El Muerto after appearing in one issue.

The only movies fans have been looking forward to seeing is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies because they are set in the MCU which means that Kevin Feige helps oversee the project and won’t allow Sony to mess up the movie.

Shockingly enough, a new report indicates that Feige also gives notes to Sony for any of their movies and reportedly warned the studio not to move forward with creating their own cinematic universe:

“And yes, Marvel’s Kevin Feige does weigh in and offer notes on Sony’s Marvel movies that don’t feature Spider-Man. One insider credits Feige for guiding Sony’s approach and warning the studio not to get too ahead of itself in terms of building some larger universe in the vein of the Avengers movies.” Related: Chris Hemsworth Continues Backtracking, Insists He Is Not Done With MCU

Sadly, Sony ignored Feige’s advice and is making several new spinoffs with fans scared of how this will affect the MCU. Right now, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the only character allowed in the MCU, but Marvel has to get approval for any project they want to place the web-slinger in.

Feige has to do whatever they can to get Spider-Man to stay in the MCU, but if Sony continues to build up their own cinematic universe, it’s possible that Sony won’t use Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire to appear as Spider-Man, but have Tom Holland leave the MCU to be in Sony’s universe.

This has already happened to Michael Keaton’s Vulture as he is now permanently stuck in Sony’s universe and is reportedly working with Leto’s Morbius. Feige can hope for the best, but it’s possible that Sony might change their mind in the next few years and take Spider-Man out of the MCU for their own movies which will most likely fail.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Are you excited about the upcoming Sony movies? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder on releasing in theaters on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.