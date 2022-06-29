Mysterious ‘Spider-Man’ Project Reportedly Hiding Major Reveal

Sony’s Madame Web might be hiding a major plot point that could change how fans feel about the Spider-Man spinoffs.

At the moment, fans don’t take Sony very seriously when it comes to their spinoffs. Sure, Tom Hardy’s Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) were good, but Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022) is one of the worst Marvel movies released.

When Sony works with Marvel Studios, fans can expect amazing movies since Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy is amazing, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is so good that Marvel is planning to rerelease the movie in theaters this fall.

After No Way Home‘s success, Sony announced a slew of new Spider-Man spinoffs. One of them was Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web. Over the past few months, the project has hired several well-known actresses for the project such as Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts.

Madame Web isn’t a well-known character from the comics, but fans are confused as to why Sony is hiring so many well-known actresses for the movie. John Campea shares that he heard “whispers” of the movie hiding something far bigger:

For a few weeks I’ve heard whispers that the upcoming Madame Web project with Dakota Johnson isn’t actually a Madame Web project at all, but rather something else under the guise of Madame Web (even Deadline has alluded to it) but I haven’t found any proof of that. Anyone else?

Some fans believe that Madame Web will introduce fans to Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, but it feels like Madame Web could also be a big moment for Sony to finally make some bolder steps with their movies. Fans have been begging for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 movie for years and it wouldn’t be crazy to think that Andrew Garfield could be reprising his role as Spider-Man.

It would make a lot of sense if Sony does introduce Spider-Woman as she would need someone to help her and it could create some conflict with Madame Web as she would most likely be the main mentor for the super hero. With Garfield reportedly signing a deal to be involved with more super hero movies, it seems very likely that fans could see him in the Madame Web project.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Andrew Garfield will appear in the Madame Web movie? Let us know what you think!

