Marvel Series Nearly Brought Evans’s Captain America Back Into the MCU

If Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight had a bigger budget, it’s very possible that the series could have brought in Chris Evans as Old Captain America.

Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s newest super hero who deals with dissociative identity disorder meaning that the character has multiple personalities. This led to Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Jake Lockley not knowing what is happening at some points due to another personality taking over.

At the end of the series, fans got to see Steven Grant and Marc Spector accept who they are and save the day as Khonshu’s champion. While they believed to be free from the Moon God, Khonshu secretly agreed to have Jake Lockley be their champion leaving room for Moon Knight to get a second season or possibly its own movie.

While writing the series, Jeremy Slater revealed that the series originally was going to be more connected with the MCU, but it was later decided to keep the series in its own place away from other stories. This allowed the series to focus on Marc’s journey into learning who he really was and not allow fans to get distracted by other characters.

One of the original cameos for the series was going to be the Eternals because they would’ve helped defeat Ammit and trap the god to protect humanity. After looking back at their budget, the team decided to cut the cameo, but there were a few other ideas that got cut as well.

Slater revealed in his recent interview that the writers considered putting Chris Evans in the show as an old Captain America or bringing Kit Harrington in the series as Dane Whitman:

There were definitely different times in the writing process where we talked about cameos because cameos are one of the most fun things to discuss in a writer’s room. What happens if we try to get Chris Evans back as old Captain America? You know, you sit there and play that “what if” game among your writers. The only two that we seriously discussed? Dane Whitman from Eternalof course, because at the time Steven Grant was going to be working at the same museum. But there was never any logical reason for him to be in the show.”

Slater continued by sharing how he would’ve been frustrated as a fan if a character appeared only to do nothing, but surprise fans:

“As a Marvel fan, I would be frustrated if Dane showed up for another cameo and it didn’t progress his story or give us any teasers for the Black Knight. Then we also talked about including the Eternals, specifically Kingo and Makkari. We were originally planning to show the original fall of Ammit and the death of Alexander the Great in a flashback sequence, and that seemed like it could naturally dovetail with an appearance from the Eternals.”

While it would’ve been great to have Evans as Captain America or bring in the Eternals, Slater admitted that their budget wouldn’t allow for these cameos and still have a good fight in the finale so the team decided it was best to keep Moon Knight being the cool person instead of spending the budget on cameos:

“But once you start talking budget and start realizing, ‘Oh, if we’re spending [x] millions of dollars to recreate Ancient Egypt and get a lot of movie stars in here, then that’s that same amount of money coming out of our budget for the big episode six fight, or the stuff in the Egyptian Underworld.’ You then finally say, ‘Our money would be better spent making Moon Knight [himself] as cool as possible versus spending that money to bring in another character and let them be cool.’ So part of it was being practical. Another part of it was just the fact that we really let Kevin be our guiding light for a lot of these creative decisions because he has such a good gut instinct for it.”

It’s sad that the budget stood as a barrier for fans to see some more connections in the MCU. If Marvel wants to make the Disney+ series stand out, then it would be wise to give the shows a bigger budget and more time so that fans can receive better quality content and continue to impress fans. After seeing She-Hulk’s questionable CGI, fans are nervous about the series.

A bigger CGI can help alleviate these worries for future Marvel shows and allow the story to take bolder turns which will be a good thing for Marvel fans. No one wants to see Marvel play it safe when it comes to pushing the overall narrative forward and it feels like the budget might be an unnecessary barrier for the studio.

Would you have liked to see an old Captain America in Moon Knight?

