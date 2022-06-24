Kevin Feige Confirms HUGE MCU Announcement In the Next Few Weeks

Kevin Feige just confirmed that Marvel fans will get some new updates on the MCU’s future very soon.

With Phase 4 of the MCU spending a lot of time introducing new super heroes and replacing iconic ones like Chris Evans’s Captain America, fans are tired of waiting for the MCU to move forward. Now, it seems that fans won’t have to wait too much longer to learn about what Marvel is planning.

At the virtual press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel will be returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year after not being there for three years.

Feige made sure to note that fans who are curious about what Marvel has planned for the future should be prepared to see what Marvel has planned to reveal at SDCC:

"Yes, you can. Yeah, we'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about. The first time since we were on stage there [since] three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think almost everything we discussed three years ago has now been released. So yes, we're excited to go and talk about the future."

Feige also took the time to confirm that their current roadmap for the MCU is looking five to ten years out with all the projects they are working on:

"We always look at five, ten years ahead. And [there's always] changes and twists and turns, but that's usually as far out as we go, and then start to build it."

This is an exciting time because fans will also get more reveals at D23 meaning that it won’t be long before fans get to learn more about Phase 5 and where the MCU will be going. With Thor 4 right around the corner and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) coming out later this year, fans still have a lot of MCU content to be excited about especially since She-Hulk will release on August 17 on Disney+.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Are you excited to get more MCU news? Let us know what you think!

