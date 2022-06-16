Chris Hemsworth Is Ready to Quit Playing Thor Unless MCU Director Returns

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t plan to play Thor very much longer unless a certain MCU director is involved.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is Hemsworth’s next MCU debut which will be the actor’s fourth solo movie which will bring back Korg (voiced by Taika Waitiiti), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) all working together to stop Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcherer.

The movie is described as a romantic comedy leading fans to believe that Thor and Jane may rekindle their flame once again, but this time they will both be super heroes. While the movie will be action-packed, the runtime isn’t very long as Thor 4 will be the shortest MCU movie since 2018.

Hemsworth shares that he doesn’t see himself playing the character any longer unless he gets to work with Taika Waititi:

“I don’t know that I would’ve done another if Taika hadn’t said yes, he was going to do it and he had written this beautiful script which was a wacky, crazy, romantic comedy set in space and that I hadn’t seen before.”

This doesn’t mean that Hemsworth isn’t grateful for the time he had playing Thor as he considers the role as one of the best things that ever happened to him:

“I just love playing [Thor.] I love the journey I have been on with him. Not only as Thor, but just my life. The two have been side by side for 10, 11 years now and have both crossed over into each other’s world from time to time.”

Now the actor’s future is uncertain since Taika doesn’t seem sure if he will direct another Thor movie after admitting in a recent interview that he might not make another MCU movie:

“I haven’t thought about it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a film, I think, ‘I’m never doing that again…’ because they’re just too hard. There’s any film and I’ve done it eight times now. Eight times I’ve said, ‘I think I’m just going to pack it in. I had a good run.’ And then sure enough get lured back in with a Yankee dollar. Lured back in by them cookies… and them Oscars.”

While Taika did say he could be lured back in to do another one, it might take some more convincing this time around to get the director back. If Marvel can’t do that, then Thor 4 might be the last time fans get to see Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder which is a sad thing to think about.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Taika will return to direct another Thor movie? Let us know what you think!

