Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Up In the Air, Might Receive ANOTHER Delay

Taika Waititi is gearing up to leave Marvel behind and work on his next Star Wars movie, but his script is far from finished.

Right now, Waititi is finishing up his work on Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Chris Hemsworth’s latest adventure as the God of Thunder. Instead of being portrayed as the determined Avenger, the movie will focus on Thor trying to learn what he really wants to do.

He will have a lot of friends join him in the movie as he will start off hanging out with the Guardians of the Galaxy before meeting up with Korg, Valkyrie, and his old ex, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Thor 4 will also introduce fans to Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher which Waititi has stated is a far better villain than Thanos.

On top of all of this, the director was also working on a new Star Wars movie that fans know nothing about. This wouldn’t be Waititi’s first venture into the Star Wars as he worked on The Mandalorian and directed the season finale. He also voiced IG-11 who ended up playing a pivotal role in Din Djarin’s escape from Moff Gideon.

His new Star Wars movie had no official release date, but Kathleen Kennedy recently said that the movie will release before Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron. Kennedy hoped that the movie would be released in December 2023, but Waititi is still working on the script.

The director admitted to Screen Rant that he is still working out some ideas for the movie as he wants to make sure the movie feels like a true Star Wars film:

“That’s yet to be seen. I don’t know. I’m still writing. I’m still coming up with the ideas and storylining it and just wanted to make sure that it feels like a Star Wars film.”

Waititi continues by saying he could’ve easily made a movie set in space and called it Star Wars, but knew that fans deserved a movie that honored the universe and characters already established by George Lucas:

“Because, I could say, “Oh yeah, we’ll just write any old thing and set in space and then put Star Wars on the front.” But it wouldn’t be a Star Wars film without certain elements and a certain treatment, so I’ve just got to make sure that it stays within that wheelhouse.”

While it’s disappointing that Waititi’s movie probably won’t be released in 2023, it’s good that he is taking the time to work on the script. The Sequel Trilogy made the mistake of releasing Star Wars movies every year leaving fans to feel that the movies were rushed and didn’t really honor what was already established in the Star Wars universe.

Taika Waititi’s effort on making sure the movie is truly a Star Wars movie should be a good sign for fans who were worried. While there have been no details about what the movie will be about, it’s still exciting to think that a Star Wars movie will release in the next few years. After relying on only Disney+ to provide any content, it will be fun to go back to the theaters and watch another Star Wars movie again that hopefully won’t split the Star Wars fandom in half.

