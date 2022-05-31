Pedro Pascal Believes A ‘Mandalorian’ Movie Is “Inevitable”

Pedro Pascal makes it clear that fans should Din Djarin to star or appear in a Star Wars movie.

While Star Wars has steered away from big movies in the past year, fans are hoping that Lucasfilm will make sure that the mistakes of the Sequel Trilogy don’t ruin any future movie in the franchise. After Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), all live-action Star Wars content has been exclusively on Disney+ and it has been really successful.

With The Mandalorian being one of Disney’s biggest shows, it’s no surprise that fans are wanting the character to appear in a movie. Thankfully, the next slate of movies for Star Wars will be set in the Sequel era meaning that Mando could easily appear and maybe take Grogu with him.

With all the news and announcements from Star Wars Celebration, many fans missed out on an interview that took place with Pascal and Variety where the actor shared his thoughts on if the character will appear on the big screen anytime soon:

“Don’t you think it’s inevitable? I, personally, I have no — truly — I have no idea, but that would be a dream come true. Not that any more dreams could possibly come true! [Laughs] Maybe I’ve had my fill.”

Pascal continues by sharing how Star Wars is learning to adapt their stories between television and movies with shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi being a direct continuation of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan from Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005):

“Seeing just the trailer on a big screen like that, I mean the way it envelopes you and takes you back, and at the same time, it is beyond special to be able to kind of have the intimate experience that we do have with these chapters of The Mandalorian and its expanded universe and everything that is to come and everything that’s just started as far as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we’re figuring it out.” Related: Pedro Pascal&’s Doppelganger Just Appeared In ‘Star Wars’

Pascal ended the interview by sharing that he really hopes that Mando will be in a Star Wars movie because of his love for movies and interacting with the audience watching the film for the first time in the theaters:

“I love going to the movies. Going back and just being able to be with an audience again is one of the most important things to me,” he concluded. “If that happens with The Mandalorian, all I can say is…please!”

While Pascal didn’t confirm Mando’s journey will head to the big screen, there are a lot of possibilities for a Mandalorian movie. With The Mandalorian focusing so much on Din’s relationship with Grogu, it seems that Star Wars won’t want to separate the two for any season.

The Book of Boba Fett helped bring the two characters back together before they reappear in the third season and with a fourth season being written by Favreau at the moment, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Grogu and Mando are still together.

A Mandalorian movie could focus on when Din was by himself after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2 and lead back to him finding the armorer. Another possibility is focusing on Din’s earlier life as a Mandalorian before he met Grogu. Or Mando could team up with another character and be a supporting character once again.

Either way, Star Wars has a lot of options with where Mando’s journey on the big screen could look like, and hopefully, they won’t waste this opportunity to give fans something they would want to see in theaters. After the past three sequel movies, fans are less confident in Lucasfilm telling great stories on the big screen and Mando could be the key to restoring fans’ faith in Star Wars working on the big screen.

Do you think Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian will get his own movie? Let us know what you think!

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.