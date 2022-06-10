‘Star Wars’ Cleverly Honors George Lucas’s Vision With New Series

Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi manages to honor George Lucas’s six Star Wars movies in a profound way.

While some fans believe that the new Star Wars series is breaking canon by bringing Darth Vader and Obi-Wan back together for another rematch. It doesn’t help that the series might make Moses Ingram’s Reva/Third Sister become the next Grand Inquisitor, but Joby Harold claims this won’t affect canon.

Right now, fans really want to see Hayden Christensen appear as Anakin Skywalker in a Clone Wars flashback, and hopefully see Liam Neeson return as the force ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn. With only two episodes left, fans are worried that the series won’t deliver on these moments which will be a tragic mistake if Lucasfilm didn’t include these moments in the series.

With fans looking so closely for these big moments, it seems that Star Wars has cleverly hidden some intriguing details in the past few episodes as a way to honor the work that George Lucas did with the first six episodes. One fan, Christian Buckley shared how he thought that the first 3 episodes had enough coincidences to make him believe that Lucasfilm was using similar themes from the movies to match the respective Kenobi episode:

Right away, it’s very clear that the roman numeral choice for each episode is a direct callback to the Skywalker Saga. From there, Part I does have young Luke Skywalker showing off some podracing skills, but the Episode also shows fans Kenobi changing his mind once again to honor somebody.

In Star Wars: Episode One — The Phantom Menace (1999), Obi-Wan decides to train Anakin as his way of honoring his fallen master. Part I of the series shows Kenobi agreeing to save Leia because he wishes to honor Bail Organa and Padme when he said he would protect her children.

Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) does show Temuera Morrison in clone armor, but the series also takes the time to set up the threat for the series by revealing the main threat for the series. Episode II does this by showing fans that Dooku works for Darth Sidious and that he orchestrated the clone wars and has the Death Star plans which end up playing a pivotal role in the next few movies.

Part III of Kenobi doesn’t waste any time connecting to Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) as Vader burns his old master in the fire to make him suffer as Anakin suffered on Mustafar. Part IV does the same by forcing Kenobi to wander through an imperial fortress — just like the Death Star — to rescue Leia.

While fans haven’t seen Part V or Part VI yet, it’s very likely that these episodes will continue to have parallels with their respective episodes. In the end, this is a very sweet gesture towards George Lucas in honoring what has already happened in the Star Wars universe under his care.

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.