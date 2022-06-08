Fans Are “Horrified” And “Devastated” At ‘Kenobi’s Explosive Twist

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE 4***

Obi-Wan Kenobi just changed Star Wars for a lot of fans after seeing what is really in the Fortress Inquisitorius.

Since Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) has been captured by Reva, Obi-Wan goes to Nur to save her from the Empire. Unlike before, Kenobi has finally begun to get back in the swing of things with his lightsaber skills and force abilities.

When the Jedi Master is searching for Leia, he finds out what the Inquisitors have hidden in their fortress. A tomb of dead Jedi. While fans were hoping to see some iconic Jedi, Kenobi finds a familiar Clone Wars Jedi that helped Ahsoka Tano find her lightsaber. Tera Sinube.

This old Jedi sadly didn’t survive against the Inquisitors, but fans were shocked that of all of the Jedi to be seen, Star Wars chose to use this seemingly unknown Jedi as the big cameo. Obi-Wan also ends up finding a corpse of a youngling from the Jedi Temple here which was also unexpected and messed up. Later on, you can also spot Coleman Kcaj who was on the Jedi Council, but the character never spoke in any Star Wars project.

Some fans were shocked to see the two in the tomb as this wasn’t the Clone Wars reference they were expecting:

I was fine and dandy til they showed Tera Sinube & the youngling #kenobi spoilers :///

I was fine and dandy til they showed Tera Sinube & the youngling💔😭 pic.twitter.com/qW0W9N6YW7 — bail ✨ kenobi spoilers (@baileyfrombatuu) June 8, 2022 rip Tera Sinube i guess 🙁

Kenobi Spoilers

rip Tera Sinube i guess 🙁 — Lia DeusExValerate (@deusexvalerate) June 8, 2022

That is Tera Sinube, he helped Ashoka get her light saber back in the clone wars series. The episode title was “Light Saber Lost”. He’s seen better days.

That is Tera Sinube, he helped Ashoka get her light saber back in the clone wars series. The episode title was “Light Saber Lost”. He’s seen better days. — TBUILT (@TATBUILT003) June 8, 2022

I SAID SHOW US SOME THE CLONE WARS FLASHBACK, BUT THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT! Tera Sinube and the Youngling?

I SAID SHOW US SOME THE CLONE WARS FLASHBACK, BUT THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT! 😭 Tera Sinube and the Youngling?#DarthVader#ObiWanKenobi#LeiaOrgana pic.twitter.com/m4jM2q25Zo — 𝙳𝚒𝚎𝚛𝚞𝚗 ᚴᛁᚤᚨᚾ (@urethramycin) June 8, 2022

Other fans were horrified after seeing the youngling in the tomb:

vader’s targeting of younglings and how we see it continue to play out, the parallel from anakin facing the younglings to obi-wan seeing the tomb of a youngling im so unbelievably horrified

#kenobi spoilers/// – – – – vader’s targeting of younglings and how we see it continue to play out, the parallel from anakin facing the younglings to obi-wan seeing the tomb of a youngling im so unbelievably horrified pic.twitter.com/OaK1Etmtjr — abi | kenobi spoilers (@ASTERKENOBI) June 8, 2022

OH MY GOD THIS IS INSANE THE YOUNGLING??!?!??!

Other fans pointed out that one of the Jedi Council’s members, Coleman Kcaj was also shown to be in the tomb:

And is that Jedi Master Coleman Kcaj? Poor guy was a master on the council but never had any lines and was always in the background bahhaha!

And is that Jedi Master Coleman Kcaj? 😨😭 Poor guy was a master on the council but never had any lines and was always in the background bahhaha! pic.twitter.com/4GTDuMZoNd — The Cookworm (@TCookworm) June 8, 2022

Coleman Kcaj my boy

Coleman Kcaj my boy pic.twitter.com/mcWCdxmOlz — Oscar Williamson (@OscarWi90280860) June 8, 2022

While this wasn’t a Clone Wars flashback like fans were expecting, it definitely is horrifying knowing that the Inquisitors keep the bodies of the dead Jedi. This does make sense as the Empire does use the body of Luminara Unduli to snare Jedi as seen in Star Wars: Rebels.

With only two more episodes, fans are hoping to see more of Obi-Wan in action and to have more time with Anakin/Darth Vader since fans have barely seen Hayden Christensen. With the prequels being such a big focus in the series, it also feels like a Clone Wars flashback should be imminent, but fans are beginning to get concerned that Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t include one.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.