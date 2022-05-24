Ewan McGregor Finally Says Historic ‘Star Wars’ Line After 17 Years

Obi-Wan Kenobi is geared to change the Star Wars universe forever, but ahead of its release Ewan McGregor finally says his historical line for the first time in 17 years.

20 years after making his Star Wars saga debut as the young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise his role of Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Alongside Christensen is his old Jedi Master and best friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). While every Star Wars fan is geared to see flashback sequences of Anakin Skywalker storming the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, McGregor finally uttered his famous “Hello there” for the first time in 17 years:

Nothing is silly to a Star Wars fan, especially when Ewan McGregor casually says “Hello there” to a Twitter fan when answering some questions about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fans are thrilled to see McGregor and Christensen reunited, and this little nod to the Prequel Trilogy is exciting fans like never before:

He said it on purpose because the person behind the account is a huge fan. what a legend this man is

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts in less than two weeks on Disney+ on May 27th!What other famous lines will Kenobi say? Comment below!