Ewan McGregor Finally Says Historic ‘Star Wars’ Line After 17 Years

Obi-Wan Kenobi is geared to change the Star Wars universe forever, but ahead of its release Ewan McGregor finally says his historical line for the first time in 17 years.
20 years after making his Star Wars saga debut as the young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise his role of Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
Alongside Christensen is his old Jedi Master and best friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). While every Star Wars fan is geared to see flashback sequences of Anakin Skywalker storming the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, McGregor finally uttered his famous “Hello there” for the first time in 17 years:
Related: Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Issues Mic Drop on New Disney Controversy
Nothing is silly to a Star Wars fan, especially when Ewan McGregor casually says “Hello there” to a Twitter fan when answering some questions about Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Fans are thrilled to see McGregor and Christensen reunited, and this little nod to the Prequel Trilogy is exciting fans like never before:
He said it on purpose because the person behind the account is a huge fan. what a legend this man is
Related: Dave Filoni Fought Disney to Bring Hayden Christensen Back as Darth Vader
Another fan on YouTube, Taylor Pack, writes:
I got a feeling Hayden is going to blow this out of the park with his performance. I think he really wants to prove himself that he can act well given the right director.
He said the thing!
Related: ‘Star Wars’ Saved, ‘Mandalorian’ Bryce Dallas Howard Eyes Own ‘Star Wars’ Movie
@KenobiTrailer, whom this entire video clip is centered around, excitedly writes:
i think im gonna pass out
i think im gonna pass out https://t.co/757pbAy7Vq
— is the kenobi trailer out? (@kenobitrailer) May 19, 2022
Related: The Spin that Ruined ‘Star Wars’: Fans “Cringe” At ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale
While it’s unclear how audiences will hear Ben Kenobi say, “Hello there,” in Obi-Wan Kenobi, there would be a Twitter civil war if the man behind the lightsaber didn’t utter those classic lines that Sir Alec Guinness started with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977).
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
20 years after making his Star Wars saga debut as the young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise his role of Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
As Disney writes:
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
In less than a week, every Star Wars fan will be holding back the tears of seeing fan-favorites Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and even Temuera Morrison (Captain Cody) return to the Kenobi series.
Related: ‘Loki’ Star Received Warning Texts From Kevin Feige’s “Burner Phone”
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice
The world of (Mark Hamill), (Carrie Fisher), (Harrison Ford), (James Earl Jones), Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), (Ray Parker), (Boba Fett (/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito)the , the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.
Within the moving past : A (2016) or the controversial The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new or the upcoming like : 2 or .