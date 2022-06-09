‘Star Wars’ Actor Wants “Old Boba Fett,” Ditches Disney Reboot

The Star Wars universe ushered in a new era of storytelling and characters with The Mandalorian and spinoff series. But, The Book of Boba Fett faced brutal backlash after the bounty hunter’s development disappointed fans. Now, Temuera Morrison is ready for the “old Boba Fett.”

The deadly bounty hunter Boba Fett turned “soft,” as many Disney+ viewers are sadly sharing on social media after each new episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

After the cloned killer made his triumphant and deadly return to the Star Wars saga in The Mandalorian season two, he obliterated a squadron of stormtroopers with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen); virtually every Star Wars fan expected to see that level of brutality in Fett’s series.

Nonetheless, fans constantly shared their disappointment in not seeing Boba Fett go insane on the Pyke Syndicate and more in The Boba Fett.

Now, even lead actor Temuera Morrison wants the “old Boba Fett” that showed no mercy:

Temuera Morrison wants to bring back ‘the old Boba Fett’ for another turn in the Star Wars galaxy ‘It’s time to get him back to his badass ways’

Temuera Morrison wants to bring back 'the old Boba Fett' for another turn in the Star Wars galaxy 'It’s time to get him back to his badass ways' (via @etnow | https://t.co/ss9VyNPfYd) pic.twitter.com/IsCPVzX5aj — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 8, 2022

Morrison’s full quote reads:

“We’ve got to bring him back somewhere. We’ve got to see the old Boba Fett.” “We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it’s time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that,” the actor says, hopeful that Fett could return in some fashion. “So, I think we sort of have that scope to go back there, but that’s out of my control. I’ll just see what happens.”

Fans need Boba Fett. Star Wars needs Boba Fett. The Mandalorian is the saving grace of Luacsfilm in countless ways and showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni continue to exceed expectations.

There’s an impossible weight to the role of Boba Fett, and Temuera Morrison perfectly captures that spirit of the deadly bounty hunter.

With rumors of Cad Bane (Corey Burton) surviving the deadly blow from Fett at the end of season one, it’s clear that Boba Fett’s story is far from over.

A man of Fett’s caliber and talent can never retire. Trouble will always find him. And with troubles comes more stories.

More about The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.



While there’s little information surrounding The Mandalorian season three, many hope to see the return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) interacting with his Padawan Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Hopefully, there will be some mention/replacement of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as a look into the future of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) — who audiences last saw on his Imperial starcruiser.