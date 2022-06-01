Temuera Morrison’s ‘Kenobi’ Cameo Reveals Unbelievable Truth About the Prequels

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE 2***

Somehow, Temuera Morrison has unexpectedly returned to Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

After starring in The Book of Boba Fett, fans were hoping to see Morrison reprise his role as a clone trooper in live-action and fans finally got their wish with the actor in 501st armor as an old clone veteran asking Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi for some credits.

This small scene showed fans another sad moment for the Jedi Master as he once fought in the Clone Wars with clones such as the 212th Battalion led by Commander Cody. When Order 66 happened, Kenobi was shot down by an AT-TE and his life fell apart. The Jedi were dead and his friend Anakin had become Darth Vader.

This clone was the reminder of all Kenobi lost, but it’s also a reminder of the last time Kenobi saw clones in live-action as he fought 501st soldiers at the Jedi Temple when Yoda and Kenobi went to disable the signal calling all Jedi back home. Surprisingly enough, Morrison reveals that his cameo had let him do something that he never did in the Prequel Trilogy.

In an interview with IGN, Morrison reveals that his first time wearing clone armor was on the set for Obi-Wan Kenobi. He explained that he didn’t wear it for the Prequels because the clones were mostly CGI characters and it’s crazy to think that Morrison never had to wear clone trooper armor during those movies. Here’s a video of the interview attached below in case you want to watch it for yourself:

While this is an exciting moment, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is bringing a lot of the Rebels cast into live-action and it would be awesome if Captain Rex had a role in the series. With Rex fighting in the Battle of Endor, it would be great to see him played by Morrison.

Morrison may be known by a lot of fans as Boba Fett, but after he starred in Star Wars: Episode Two — Attack of the Clones (2002) as the infamous Jango Fett, Morrison now has the opportunity to play so many characters in the Star Wars universe. Hopefully, Lucasfilm doesn’t waste their chance to bring characters like Rex to live-action.

