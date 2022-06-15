Chris Hemsworth REALLY Wants to Work With Controversial ‘Star Wars’ Director

Chris Hemsworth opens up about how he believes a certain Star Wars director helped him land the role of Thor Odinson so the actor reveals he hopes he can work with him once again.

Marvel fans still can’t believe how long Hemsworth has been playing Thor in the MCU as the actor has been the God of Thunder since 2011. After playing the hero for a decade, Hemsworth is the first MCU Super Hero to get a fourth movie which will be released later this summer.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) might be the shortest MCU movie since 2018, but fans are excited to see Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcherer. Bale’s performance has reportedly terrified fans already and Taika Waitti believes he is the best villain in the MCU.

With all of this in mind, Hemsworth has had a great career in the MCU and his acting career has been very good in the past few years. The actor shared in a recent interview that he gave some of the credit to a cameo he did for Star Trek (2009) as he played George Kirk, father of James Kirk (played by Chris Pine) in the movie.

While his role was only for a scene, Hemsworth revealed that the acting part helped boost his career and got Marvel to notice his acting abilities when they were considering who would play Thor:

“I shot Star Trek and then I had about eight or nine months where I couldn’t get a job,” the Marvel star said. “Then the film came out and it gave me some momentum. And I had auditioned for Thor a few times-didn’t get a call back. Then had another opportunity to have another callback. Star Trek had come out, Kenneth Branagh had seen it. I do think it helped in many, many ways. And I think J.J. Abrams and Kenneth had a conversation. The initial audition I sent, or the tape, was with my mum and I, and my mum was reading as Anthony Hopkins. I don’t know, maybe it was her read that somehow swayed the vote there.”

Hemsworth really felt that JJ Abrams helped him with his role as Thor and the actor enjoyed working on Star Trek so he shared that he wouldn’t be against returning to work with the director if he wanted to bring him back as Kirk’s father in another story:

“The script was sort of put together and then it fell apart. If J.J. Abrams called me tomorrow and said ‘Chris Pine and I want to do it,’ I’d probably say ‘Yeah, let’s go for it!'”

Star Wars fans are not happy with JJ Abrams after he ruined the Skywalker Saga by bringing Emperor Palpatine back in Star Wars: Episode IX — Rise of Skywalker (2019). Fans weren’t expecting JJ to undo everything Rian Johnson did in the last Episode while also failing to make a good ending to the entire saga.

While fans might not be a big fan of Abrams, it’s still great that the director helped Hemsworth land the role of Thor in the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Do you think Hemsworth will work with JJ Abrams again?

