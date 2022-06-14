Marvel’s Most Controversial Movies Hitting Disney+

Marvel’s Venom (2018) and the forgotten The Incredible Hulk (2008) are hitting Disney+ in Japan, and fans can’t believe it.

The property rights related to streaming services are a tricky subject. While Marvel Studios has its name attached to every superhero movie under its umbrella, not all of its films technically belong to them.

Most famously is the Spider-Man universe, with Sony Pictures owning the film and distribution rights to Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield’s respective film series.

In a turn of events, all three Spider-Man franchises will call Disney+ in the U.K. and Ireland its home.

But, now, two of the most controversial Marvel movies to date are joining Disney+ Japan:

#Venom, #TheIncredibleHulk, and #IronMan will be added to Disney+ in Japan this Friday!

Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk is the black sheep of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with virtually every Marvel fan forgetting that it technically belongs within the Marvel collection of Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo.

Nonetheless, fans are wondering what’s next for Disney+ and why North America is missing out on the fun:

Every country Disney+ is announcing many Sony Marvel films. Just except US, India and others

Every country Disney+ is announcing many Sony Marvel films

Just except US, India and others pic.twitter.com/AlBytvZHLV — Dude the Man (@NoOneKn59253003) June 14, 2022

Another fan writes:

every country is announcing these sony films so disney+ us needs to do theirs today too

every country is announcing these sony films so disney+ us needs to do theirs today too — kate bishop's pizza (@clairospizza) June 14, 2022

Given that Sony has various distribution deals in countless countries, the streaming properties of some Marvel movies do not match those within the United States, resulting in the lack of any Spider-Man movie on America’s Disney+ platform.

The Edward Norton journey of being dumped as Bruce Banner/Hulk is an infamous story, but after creative issues led to disruptive filming processes for The Incredible Hulk, Marvel Studios felt it would be best to find a new face for the green smasher.

Nonetheless, The Incredible Hulk fell out of the public eye once Avengers (2012) rolled around, introducing actor Mark Ruffalo as the new professor.

Given the rough track record that Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise has faced with critics, it’s clear that both The Incredible Hulk and Venom are some of Marvel’s most controversial movies regarding fan opinions and general audience reception.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Which Marvel movies do you think should be on Disney+? Comment below!