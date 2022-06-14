‘Spider-Man’ Ditches Sony, Finally Joining Disney Full-Time

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Spider-Man universe within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony Universe is expanding, but the films will finally be found on Disney+.

Andrew Garfield
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Every Marvel fan has hoped for Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield’s beloved Spider-Man films on Disney+, given that most of the Marvel Collection are found on the streaming service.

Nonetheless, with Sony Pictures owning the distribution rights to Spider-Man, the films were scattered across numerous platforms, including Netflix and Prime Video.

Zendaya as MJ Williams (left) and Tom Holland as Spider-Man (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Now, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire’s trilogy, and Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise are finally joining Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on June 17:

The Raimi Trilogy, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2’ and ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ are being released on Disney+ on June 17 only in the U.K.

That’s not all, as Japanese Disney+ users are also getting Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019):

Disney+ Japan is not only getting The Raimi Trilogy, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2’ and ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ but they are also getting “Spider-Man far from home ” and “into the spider-verse” as well on June 17th.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is absent from this list, receiving an extended cut re-release in theaters on September 2.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

However, North American Disney+ users are still in the dark on when they’ll receive any Spider-Man movies on Disney+, with Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) being the only Spidey movie on Netflix, with the other films being scattered across other streaming services.

tobey maguire as spider-man
Credit: Sony Pictures

Nonetheless, with Disney+ gaining the streaming rights to all Spider-Man movies released in 2022 and onward, it’s clear that upcoming films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) will call the Mouse House its future streaming home.

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield as SPider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom holland as spider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

