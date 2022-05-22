Disney Ditches Tom Holland, Features NEW ‘Spider-Man’ in ‘Rescue Rangers’

While Marvel Cinematic Universe is owned by The Walt Disney Company, not one recent Disney movie has mentioned Spider-Man until Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022). But it’s not Tom Holland’s web-slinger.

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers is a smash-hit on Disney+ that not many fans expected to be filled with countless easter eggs and even nods to other franchises, including Zack Snyder’s Batman from Warner Bros. and Paul Rudd’s “Aunt-Man” in the MCU.

Now, fans have found another Marvel reference, this time with Spider-Man. But it’s not Disney’s Spider-Man:

found a spider-verse easter egg in the new Chip’n Dale movie. If you pay attention to the background, you can find Miles’ beautiful art from the movie!

Out of all the Spider-Man actors and characters to pay tribute to in Rescue Rangers, Disney chooses Miles Morales.

Undoubtedly one of the most beloved versions of this superhero, fans were blown away to find Miles’ infamous graffiti piece spray-painted behind Chip (John Mulaney) and Date (Andy Samberg) in the streaming movie.

It can be hard to spot, but upon pausing the film, Twitter user @AlliterAndy spotted Miles Morales’ masterpiece from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

With this Spider-Man insignia present in the film, does that mean Miles Morales lives in this universe? Or perhaps this is the Multiverse, and fans are watching the world of Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) unfold in an unofficial sequel to the revolutionary live-action/animated movie?

Nonetheless, it’s fascinating that Disney went with a Miles Morales Spider-Man reference rather than a Tom Holland Spidey nod, given that Morales is mainly out of their ballpark with Sony Animation Studios overseeing the production and direction of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024). Of course, Marvel Studios has some oversight with Miles Morales, but Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is much more in their control.

With so many clever easter eggs and nods in Rescue Rangers, every Marvel fan will have to dissect the movie frame by frame to fully appreciate the clever writing and genius film-making!

More about Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life. Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip, Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) as Dale, and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). Also joining the cast are Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live). The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and is produced by Todd Lieberman (Wonder) and David Hoberman (Beauty and the Beast), with Alexander Young (Extinction) and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

A reboot comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

With Disney openly featuring so many superheroes in non-Marvel media (including intellectual properties from competitor studios), it’s clear that the company is expanding its entertainment borders and looking to revitalize its cultural impact.

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.