Samuel L. Jackson Will Sacrifice Oscars to Return to ‘Star Wars’ and the MCU

in Marvel, Star Wars

Posted on by Kyle Burlingame Leave a comment
mace windu with purple lightsaber

Credit: Lucasfilm

Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t care about Oscars because he just wants to continue playing Nick Fury and Mace Windu.

samuel l jackson as nick fury
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu Is “Top of the List” For ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff

The last time Jackson played Mace Windu was almost 20 years back in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005). Being a Jedi Master is pretty cool, but Jackson also got to play one of the more iconic Jedis who instantly became a fan favorite. With Mace being thrown out of the window, several fans believe the Jedi could return.

While some directors have teased Windu’s return, fans aren’t sure if Jackson will get to reprise his role as Windu anytime soon. Since the actor is getting old, Star Wars does need to decide whether or not Windu will be appearing in any Star Wars content anytime soon since the actor isn’t getting younger.

mace windu palpatine force lightning
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Chris Hemsworth REALLY Wants to Work With Controversial ‘Star Wars’ Director

Jackson shared with Variety that he has become jaded over the years for not winning an Oscar for certain performances, but the actor doesn’t care any longer what he receives for his work:

“As jaded as I wanted to be about it, you know thinking, ‘Well, I should have won an Oscar for this or should have won for that and it didn’t happen,’ once I got over it many years ago, it wasn’t a big deal for me,”

Nick Fury being blipped at the end of Infinity War
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Peacemaker’ Star Reveals “Nick Fury Moment”

The Star Wars and Marvel Legend also shared how some studios will share that he should take the part in order to have a good chance at an Oscar, but the actor would rather stick with being Nick Fury or reprise his role as Mace Windu:

‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.”

Mace Windu in the Senate chambers
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Director Seemingly Confirms Mace Windu’s ‘Star Wars’ Return

This is great news for fans as Nick Fury has been a highlight for many fans and Nick Fury will be returning to the MCU soon in his own series, Secret Invasion which will deal with Skrulls invading Earth. If Star Wars fans are lucky, Mace Windu might just return to live-action soon if Star Wars realizes the great potential they have to bring the Jedi back into the franchise.

samuel l jackson nick fury
Credit: Marvel

Related: Marvel Legend “Really, Really” Misses Role, Fans Hope for Reboot

Do you think Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Mace Windu again?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+  you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

Kyle Burlingame

Kyle loves to spend his time reading Star Wars and Marvel comics. He also paints Star Wars miniatures and since he can't be a Jedi, he continues his training as a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate.

Be the first to comment!