Marvel Doubles Down, ‘Morbius’ Potentially Appearing in ‘Deadpool 3’

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of endless possibilities, but introducing Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool will change everything, especially with the movie’s writers tossing around the idea of a Morbius nod in Deadpool 3.

Jared Leto as Morbius
Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Related: Kevin Feige Not Letting Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth Retire After ‘Thor 4’

Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022) became an internet sensation that’s gotten out of hand, especially with Sony Pictures re-releasing the “meme” movie back in theaters after false social media engagement led the company to believe there was a demand for more Dr. Michael Morbius.

Now, with Marvel fans turning “it’s Morbin’ time” into a landmark catchphrase (that didn’t appear in the movie), Deadpool 3 could usher in the wave of more Morbius into the MCU:

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on making Morbius jokes in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.

“We haven’t seen ‘Morbius’. We haven’t even seen the memes. But now it’s on our radar. Now we’ll have to.”

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

While Jared Leto probably won’t be making an appearance in Deadpool 3, Wade Wilson’s “Merc with a Mouth” could name-drop the controversial movie.

Jared Leto as Morbius
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Now, fans are coming up with ideas on how to flawlessly execute a Morbius nod in Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool trilogy:

Just recreate this scene with Ryan, wearing full Deadpool attire, and release it in the form of a fake viagra commercial or something. Like how they did that Bob Ross thing for Deadpool 2.

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Another fan points out:

You know Deadpool 3 is just going to be twitter memes from 2020 to 2022.

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

One fan makes a great point:

If it’s anything like the Green Lantern jokes then sign me up

With Marvel calling out DC’s lackluster Green Lantern superhero movie — starring Ryan Reynolds — in a hilarious manner in Deadpool 2 (2018), who’s to say that Jared Leto doesn’t appear in the highly anticipated Deadpool saga.

Nonetheless, would the joke be stretched thin? Has Morbius become the black sheep Marvel movie that should go unmentioned in the future? Only time will tell, especially with fans not pushing Sony to produce a sequel to this vampire flick.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Colossus
Credit: 20th Century Fox Studios

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related:Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

While Marvel Studios has not confirmed a release date for Deadpool 3, the anticipated anti-hero movie is in pre-production with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The Adam Project (2022) and Free Guy (2021) director Shawn Levy is set to direct the Deadpool picture.

Screenwriter Rhett Reese recently confirmed that the film is staying R-rated and that Marvel has been incredibly supportive of keeping the classic Deadpool tone in this third outing. Deadpool 3 is rumored to release in theaters in 2024 or later.

Are you excited about Deadpool 3? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!