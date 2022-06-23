Marvel Doubles Down, ‘Morbius’ Potentially Appearing in ‘Deadpool 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of endless possibilities, but introducing Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool will change everything, especially with the movie’s writers tossing around the idea of a Morbius nod in Deadpool 3.

Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022) became an internet sensation that’s gotten out of hand, especially with Sony Pictures re-releasing the “meme” movie back in theaters after false social media engagement led the company to believe there was a demand for more Dr. Michael Morbius.

Now, with Marvel fans turning “it’s Morbin’ time” into a landmark catchphrase (that didn’t appear in the movie), Deadpool 3 could usher in the wave of more Morbius into the MCU:

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on making Morbius jokes in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. “We haven’t seen ‘Morbius’. We haven’t even seen the memes. But now it’s on our radar. Now we’ll have to.”

While Jared Leto probably won’t be making an appearance in Deadpool 3, Wade Wilson’s “Merc with a Mouth” could name-drop the controversial movie.

Now, fans are coming up with ideas on how to flawlessly execute a Morbius nod in Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool trilogy:

Just recreate this scene with Ryan, wearing full Deadpool attire, and release it in the form of a fake viagra commercial or something. Like how they did that Bob Ross thing for Deadpool 2.

Another fan points out:

You know Deadpool 3 is just going to be twitter memes from 2020 to 2022.

One fan makes a great point:

If it’s anything like the Green Lantern jokes then sign me up

With Marvel calling out DC’s lackluster Green Lantern superhero movie — starring Ryan Reynolds — in a hilarious manner in Deadpool 2 (2018), who’s to say that Jared Leto doesn’t appear in the highly anticipated Deadpool saga.

Nonetheless, would the joke be stretched thin? Has Morbius become the black sheep Marvel movie that should go unmentioned in the future? Only time will tell, especially with fans not pushing Sony to produce a sequel to this vampire flick.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

While Marvel Studios has not confirmed a release date for Deadpool 3, the anticipated anti-hero movie is in pre-production with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The Adam Project (2022) and Free Guy (2021) director Shawn Levy is set to direct the Deadpool picture.

Screenwriter Rhett Reese recently confirmed that the film is staying R-rated and that Marvel has been incredibly supportive of keeping the classic Deadpool tone in this third outing. Deadpool 3 is rumored to release in theaters in 2024 or later.

