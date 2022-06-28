Andrew Garfield Reportedly Inks Multi-Movie MCU Deal

When Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) after denying his cameo for months — and months and months — Marvel Cinematic Universe fans couldn’t get enough of his return.

Garfield — alongside another former Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire — played variants of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker when the Multiverse was broken wide open during a botched spell involving both Parker and Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Ultimately, with the help of all three Spider-Men, order is restored and Spider-Verse villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) are sent back to their own timelines. However, this doesn’t come without a cost — to stop a truly horrific Multiversal event, Doctor Strange has to wipe the memories of everyone who ever knew Spider-Man.

This is particularly devastating for Parker himself and his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya).

What we don’t know at this point, though, is if Garfield and Maguire’s versions of the characters will remember Holland’s life as the friendly neighborhood super hero.

Now, it’s becoming clear that Garfield’s Spidey will play a role in future MCU projects. The actor has reportedly signed on for multiple Marvel movies:

The timing of this news could potentially say a lot about in what capacity Andrew Garfield returns to Marvel. Just last week, Kevin Feige all but confirmed what most Marvel Comics fans knew already — that the next big event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be based on the 2015-16 Marvel Comics mega-crossover, Secret Wars. Assuming the theatrical event is anything like the source material, it will require more alternate universe versions of established Marvel characters than ever. Related: ‘Iron Man’ Star Robert Downey, Jr. Goes Viral With Wild New Look

Feige’s tease about “the next decade” of the MCU included the fact that the Marvel Studios team will be taking their first retreat in three years. Previous retreats have given rise to incredible projects like the Infinity Saga, including the now-legendary blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Currently, it remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Holland has indicated he is currently taking a break from acting to focus on his real-life relationship with Zendaya and other personal projects.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: Elizabeth Olsen Confuses Fans, Admits She “Never Met” John Krasinski

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also star.

What do you think about Andrew Garfield reportedly playing a big role in future MCU projects in Phase Five?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the seven series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel— on Disney+ anytime.