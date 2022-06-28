Marvel Officially Greenlits Gay Spider-Man Spinoff

Edge of Spider-Verse #5 will include the first variant of Spider-Man that is openly gay.

Steve Foxe, the writer for the series revealed on Twitter the new Spider-Man variant and shared some new details about this new Spider-Man variant. This series is meant to introduce fans to new variants of Spider-Man like Spider-Rex, a T-Rex web-slinger.

The series will also set up a new series called the End of the Spider-Verse to conclude the stories told about all of Spider-Man’s variants. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) showed fans a glimpse of what the spider-verse is like and the upcoming sequels will continue to introduce new and exciting characters.

Foxe made it clear that Web-Weaver, the new Spider-Man variant doesn’t represent all gay men, but is the first step towards Marvel continuing to have diversity in the Spider-Verse:

Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can’t–and shouldn’t–represent ALL gay men. No single character can. His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the STORY…which you can experience for yourself in September!

Kris Anka, the artist who created Web-Weaver revealed what the character would like in the upcoming issue:

Web-Weaver my design for the brand new Spider, debuting in Edge of Spider-verse 5

One of Kris Anka’s Twitter posts contained a synopsis of the issue giving fans an early idea of what the super hero’s backstory will be:

“Three brand new Spiders get their start here! WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer. HUNTER-SPIDER: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet! Both of these and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the filmmakers behind the Spider-Verse movies, create a new Spider just in time for the END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!”

Not all fans are excited that Marvel is going out of their way to make a gay super hero, but it’s way better than Marvel decides to change Peter Parker’s sexuality. Creating new characters allows fans to relate to more characters and that’s okay if some super heroes, like Web-Weaver, aren’t relatable to some fans based on their struggles.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Web-Weaver will be a cool Spider-Man? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder on releasing in theaters on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.