“Hope This Isn’t Real,” Sony’s Leaked ‘Spider-Man’ Reboot Cancels Andrew Garfield

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

The Sony Spider-Verse is expanding with controversial films like El Muerto (2023) and Madame Web (2023), but the script leak of the upcoming Kraven the Hunter (2023) movie has completely ditched Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

Kraven the Hunter
Credit: Marvel Comics

In short, Sony’s upcoming Kraven the Hunter Marvel movie has nothing to do with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man character. The confusing film has nothing to do with Spider-Man at all.

Andrew Garfield (left) with Zendaya (right)
Credit: Twitter @BingeWatchThis_

Andrew Garfield’s triumphant return to Marvel’s New York in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was welcomed by every Marvel fan, with millions hoping that the beloved actor would return to the Marvel collection full-time for his Amazing Spider-Man 3.

While The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Garfield’s Sinister Six Marvel movies still sit on shelves at Sony Pictures, fans won’t give up hope that one day the Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) star will reprise his role of web-slinger Peter Parker.

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield as SPider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Now, however, it reportedly seems that Sony isn’t doing anything with their upcoming Spider-Man films actually to include the famous Marvel hero.

Kraven the Hunter, which recently made headlines after lead actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that the deadly villain wouldn’t hunt animals in the film, is now back in backlash after its script reportedly leaked:

Take this with a grain of salt but here is a leak of Sony’s Kraven the Hunter story

If this is true Sony we need to talk….

Like @SpiderMan3news suggests, take this information with a “grain of salt.”

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the “leaked” script suggests an entirely clean house of Kraven the Hunter (Sergei Kravinoff), with Sony going so far as to switch the names of characters, exclude the supposed main villain of the Kraven film (Foreigner), and turn the PTSD-torn killer into a pacifist.

Andrew Garfield
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

On top of that, there’s no mention of the character Spider-Man, the Daily Bugle, or anything remotely related to Peter Parker.

Even the post-credit scenes ditch Spider-Man, choosing rather have a mention of Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto).

Jared Leto as Morbius
Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

That’s right, it’s “Morbin’ time” in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, but Spider-Man isn’t getting the light of day.

It would appear that all hopes of an Andrew Garfield comeback aren’t in the cards with Sony Pictures, leaving fans to hope that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige can pull off the impossible:

Vulture was legitimately a good villain in Homecoming. And now he’s… robbing people with Morbius…

Another fan writes:

I hope this isn’t real

 

With Andrew Garfield recently signing a major Marvel Cinematic Universe contract to star in the upcoming Secret Wars movie (rumored), fans may one day see their beloved Spider-Man actor back on the superhero big screen.

Nonetheless, Garfield is one of the best actors of his generation and has an incredibly bright future in Hollywood, undoubtely starring in future blockbusters and more.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld),  Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

