‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Can’t Be An ‘Avengers’ Movie Or Else Marvel Faces Disaster

Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) has to be more than just an Avengers movie, or else Marvel fans will end up being disappointed with the MCU’s adaptation of the iconic crossover arc.

San Diego Comic-Con ushered Phase 5 officially into the MCU. Now fans know that Fantastic Four (2024), Captain America: New World Order (2024), and even The Thunderbolts (2024) will be in Phase 5. On top of this, fans know that two Avengers movies are on the way in 2025.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be the sixth Avengers movie coming a few months after Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025). After learning that Marvel is in the Multiverse Saga now, fans are beyond excited to see more of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

While most fans are happy to see Secret Wars finally confirmed after months of rumors about the project secretly in the works, it’s a little concerning knowing that Marvel called Secret Wars an Avengers movie. Secret Wars was one of Marvel’s biggest crossover events in the comics.

The Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and several villains all ended up in a world called Battleworld, where the heroes and villains fought to be granted power by the Beyonder. This story could easily change to have Kang be the person who allows this moment to happen in the MCU due to the movies being back-to-back.

Surprisingly enough, Marvel didn’t mention any update for the X-Men entering the MCU. This could be a huge problem as the X-Men had a large role in the original Secret Wars storyline. The Fantastic Four will at least have a movie and a cameo or two before they would show up in Secret Wars, but the X-Men might not appear before Avengers 6, which would be awful for Marvel fans.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

