Marvel Might Be Abandoning ‘X-Men’ Reboot

Some recent news seems to have confirmed that the new X-Men reboot might not actually focus on the MCU’s mutant super hero team.

Ever since Disney bought 20th Century Fox Studios, Marvel fans have been eager to see the Mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Several years later, fans have only seen one iconic X-Men character for a brief cameo and heard the phrase mutant once.

It’s not hard to say that fans are starting to get impatient for the X-Men’s debut in the MCU. Fans are also confused about how Marvel plans to introduce the characters into the world and explain why they didn’t help fight against Thanos.

Yet, fans will have to wait a little longer to learn more details about the X-Men, but today gave fans an update on the movie. Deadline shared some new details about Marvel’s slate and namedropped the title for the project. One fan immediately shared it online for fans:

Deadline seemingly confirms that the X-Men reboot movie for the MCU will be titled, ‘The Mutants’.

Deadline seemingly confirms that the X-Men reboot movie for the MCU will be titled, ‘The Mutants’. (https://t.co/MjtLRf19eN) pic.twitter.com/UZgYxJZGTU — Mutants Updates (@MutantsUpdate) July 20, 2022

Having the movie titled The Mutants is a little concerning because fans were expecting to see the X-Men right away, but this movie might focus more on explaining the Mutant’s origins instead of introducing fans to Charles Xavier’s super hero team.

While this makes sense, Ms. Marvel also made it clear that Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is technically a mutant meaning that Marvel might be changing more details about Mutants than fans expected. The Inhumans were only created so that Marvel had access to other super heroes like the X-Men for movies, but then they got back the movie rights.

It does make sense to make the Inhumans be part of the X-Men, but fans won’t be happy if Marvel leaves behind the X-Men team for a brand new hybrid team. While this seems unlikely it’s hard to know what Marvel will do next. More details about the project might be shared at D23 since Marvel is reportedly saving most of their big announcements for the fall.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think The Mutants will still be an X-Men movie? Let us know what you think!

