Marvel Scrapped INSANE Captain America Changes From MCU Series

new captain america

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel originally had some crazy ideas for how to make Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson different from  Steve Rogers’ Captain America but decided not to include them in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie as Captain America
Credit: Marvel Studios

While fans are happy with how Sam Wilson’s Captain America looks, the character almost had some tech upgrades that would’ve made him way cooler than Steve Rogers’s Captain America. Sure, he can fly with his wings and throw a shield, but Sam Wilson was also going to be able to create some energy shields while using the Captain America shield.

In Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Art of the Series, development concept illustrator Wesley Burt revealed that the original designs for Captain America were going to include a lot of tech upgrades inspired by the Border Tribe shown in Black Panther (2018).

Captain America using his shield to create an energy dome
Credit: Marvel

These upgrades included an energy dome and a lot of different variations that were similar to the border tribe:

“Ryan [Meinerding] asked some of the [Visual Development] department to take a little bit of time and think up some new ways that Sam could use the shield, more specific to him and his own physicality with it… when I was thinking about the tech rim piece, I was looking for a way to minimally add an element to the shield so as not to distract too much from the shield itself but still make it feel like it could have a believable tech addition and hint at the Wakandan upgrades before you see them used.” 

The Border Tribe in Avengers: Infinity War
Credit: Marvel Studios

Burt continues to share how the Border Tribe and other Wakandan technology played a massive role in figuring out what abilities Captain America would have in the series:

“I also just really wanted to think of other ways that could emphasize the defensive nature of the shield itself and not just look for new ways that it could be used as a weapon. I immediately thought of the various shield tech used by the Border Tribe and their blue cape shields, and also the big cloaking shield around Wakanda itself, as a jumping-off point for how it could be implemented here…”

Concept Art for Captain America's shield would've worked
Credit: Marvel

It’s disappointing that many of these ideas were scrapped, but it’s possible that Captain America 4 could end up showing fans several of these abilities. As of right now, Captain America 4 doesn’t have a release date meaning that fans will have to patiently wait for Captain America to return to the big screen and hopefully see the character use some of these cool upgrades in the movie.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

sam wilson with captain america's shield falcon and winter soldier episode 5
Credit: Marvel Studios

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+  you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with  Thor: Love and Thunder on releasing in theaters on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

