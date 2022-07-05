Marvel Studios May Have Tricked Sony Into Obliterating Themselves

Marvel fans are still figuring out where Marvel’s Phase Four is headed. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that all the clues are there, leading to the assumption that Secret Wars is on the way with the introduction of new timelines and the Marvel Multiverse in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021). And now, a new fan theory suggests that the Marvel Cinematic Universe could use its new Multiverse to eradicate its closest competition – Sony Picture’s Spider-Man Universe.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have a tenuous relationship as they share custody of Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). This allowed Sony to place in the MCU sandbox and for the MCU to ignore everything they do not like that Sony Pictures puts on the big screen – like Morbius (2021), starring Jared Leto as the living vampire Michael M. Morbius.

In No Way Home, former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield popped over to visit the main Marvel Universe, along with a host of villains, including William Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx as Maxwell Dillon/Electro. Even Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom popped over in the post-credit scene.

However, they ultimately returned to their own universes of director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise, The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, and the Venom franchise. But one person was left in the wrong universe after Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell went wrong. And that was Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture as revealed at the end of Morbius.

And now, a new fan theory seen on The Direct suggests that Sony’s attempt to bring the magic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to their other projects, which have been struggling, could lead to their ultimate undoing.

Marvel fans have long suspected that Secret Wars is on the way. The best hint yet came when Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) told Doctor Stephen Strange about Incursions. Incursions are when two or more universes collide, resulting in the destruction of one or all universes.

According to the smartest man on Earth-838, they can be caused by visitors from the Multiverse, just like the former Sorcerer Supreme and America Chavez/Miss America (Xochitl Gomez). That is why the Illuminati wanted to eliminate Strange and America Chavez. Just like the Multiversal travelers in No Way Home, Strange ended up back in his own universe (whether you believe that it is Earth-616 is up to you).

But Vulture remains in the wrong universe, trapped in the world of the worst-rated Marvel movies in over a decade. So, the theory posits that the longer Adrian Toomes remains in that Universe, the higher the chance it will be involved in Incursion and ultimately be destroyed.

During an incursion, according to Mr. Fantastic, it’s either “one or both” universes that are destroyed, so if the Morbius universe collides with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only one can survive. But even if there is no future Incursion between the two Marvel Universes in Kevin Feige’s plans, Sony’s Universe’s days could be numbered.

In the Secret Wars (2015) comic by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, every universe was destroyed, including the main Marvel Comics Universe of 616. They were replaced with an amalgamation of the Multiverse called Battleworld before Earth-616 was reborn.

Any version of Secret Wars in the MCU would most like involve Marvel Studios erasing every other Marvel Universe from the playing field.

