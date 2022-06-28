John Krasinski’s MCU Future Is Up In the Air, Recasting ‘Fantastic Four’ Is Inevitable

Sam Raimi has concerned fans that John Krasinski’s appearance as Reed Richards was only for fan service.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) allowed fans to see the Illuminati make their MCU debut. While the roster for the Illuminati is very different from the comics, fans got to finally see Reed Richards appear in the MCU. While fans were excited to see John Krasinski play the role, they were shocked to find out the actor died minutes later.

After this shocking moment, fans were hoping that Marvel would keep Krasinski as Richards for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, but it seems that Raimi may have accidentally slashed any chance of Krasinski reprising his role.

In the audio commentary for Doctor Strange 2, Raimi shared that Kevin Feige was happy to have Krasinski play Richards to make the “dream come true” for fans:

“It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be. And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.’”

With Raimi stating that Feige hired Krasinski as an alternate universe version of the character, fans are worried that the new Fantastic Four movie won’t bring the beloved actor back. Fans have been begging for Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt to play Reed and Sue Richards for years as they would be great for the role.

Unfortunately, Marvel might continue to disappoint fans and keep Krasinski’s Reed Richards dead. Fans weren’t happy with how Doctor Strange 2 made Richards look like an idiot when facing Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. For decades, the super hero has been a very popular character for Marvel fans as the leader of the Fantastic Four. Doctor Strange 2 has only made fans more concerned with how they will treat the super hero team when they arrive in the MCU soon.

There are high expectations for the upcoming MCU movie to be great since the super hero team hasn’t had a lot of success on the big screen so far. Fans will wait and see what Marvel decides to do, but if Krasinski is left behind for an unknown actor, Marvel will have to deal with a lot of upset fans.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and other members from the Illuminati.

Do you think Marvel should recast Reed Richards? Let us know what you think!

