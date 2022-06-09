Marvel Hides Scrapped ‘Doctor Strange’ Cameos, Releases “Boring” Deleted Scenes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) managed to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year and somehow missed the mark for many fans.

While fans enjoyed seeing the Multiverse be explored, some fans thought the movie spent too much time focused on other things like Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez or Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch rather than the Multiverse.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange also got to meet the Illuminati, one of Marvel’s new super hero teams. This led to Strange being locked up as he learns that most Doctor Strange variants end up becoming the villain. With the Scarlet Witch trying to kidnap America Chavez, Strange has to convince the Illuminati to let him go.

After the movie’s release, fans learned that the Illuminati almost had a more robust roster, but some COVID-related issues prevented Daniel Craig from joining the cast and two other characters were cut. With Doctor Strange 2 Blu-Ray releasing later this month, fans thought that the DVD may have some deleted scenes with the Illuminati, but Marvel has decided not to do this.

Doctor Strange Updates, a popular fanmade account shared on Twitter what the Blu-Ray Deleted Scenes will be:

The deleted scenes that will be released for #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness have been revealed!

With two of the deleted scenes seemingly focused on Bruce Campbell and one on a journalist, fans won’t be happy. One of the biggest reasons why Doctor Strange 2 was highly anticipated is because of how many cameos people thought the movie would have.

Before the movie’s release, there were dozens of rumors and when the runtime for the movie was cut, fans began to be rightfully worried. While the final version of the movie satisfied several fans, there were a few who were disappointed in the Illuminati and the cameos shown in the movie.

It didn’t help that fans knew half of them from the marketing meaning that half of the surprise was already gone before people saw the movie in theaters. Fans know there is a deleted scene of Mordo confronting Wanda at the start of the movie that was cut and would’ve explained what happened to Earth-616’s Mordo and made a better connection to the first Doctor Strange (2017).

Instead, Marvel decided to keep these scenes to themselves and let fans get a few funny unremarkable scenes with the movies. Hopefully, future MCU movies won’t make the same mistakes as Doctor Strange 2 as MCU fans have gotten used to getting crazy cameos which may not be the best thing for Marvel going forward.

