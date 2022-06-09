Marvel Series Makes History, Preserves Marvel’s Legacy In An Unexpected Way

Ms. Marvel did a lot in the first episode and has already made history on Disney+ in an unexpected way.

The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, is a young Pakistani teenage girl who ends up with superpowers. As she tries to control her powers, Ms. Marvel learns just how hard it is to balance life and saving the day and that being a hero isn’t as easy as she thought it would be.

Kamala is a huge fan of the MCU’s super heroes leading her to quite a lot about them leads the show into having some hilarious moments. Ms. Marvel might also lead to fans finally seeing the Young Avengers being formed with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop possibly making a cameo in the series.

On top of this, the series is the highest-rated MCU show, sitting at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes before being review bombed by racist fans. Additionally, the show somehow managed to be the first Disney+ MCU show to have the pilot episode include a post-credit scene.

Out of all the MCU shows, Ms. Marvel has a post-credit right away establishing that the Damage Control department will most likely be the antagonist for the series. Most of the other series haven’t needed to include a post-credit scene right away leaving some fans to possibly miss the moment.

While this was a small moment, it did make history as the first MCU show to do this. Many fans are surprised at how good the series is as the general reviews for the series are very positive. Fans can hope that the series will continue to be as good and hopefully confirm that the Young Avengers will be officially coming to the MCU.

More on Ms. Marvel

Here’s an official description of the upcoming MCU series:

Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in Summer 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

