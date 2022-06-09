New Marvel Series Might Explain Tom Holland’s Hiatus From Playing Spider-Man

***MINOR SPOILERS FOR MS. MARVEL EPISODE 1***

Ms. Marvel may be changing the MCU entirely and explaining why fans might not see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man for a while.

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is finally a part of the MCU. Despite having the series get review bombed by angry fans, there has been a lot of positive reviews around the series. Ms. Marvel definitely shows fans what would happen if a teenage girl got superpowers would look like and the show is very similar to Holland’s Spider-Man movies when it comes to portraying high school and living two lives as a teenage super hero.

Ms. Marvel might also lead to other super heroes to show like Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop or Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Since Kamala will have a role in The Marvels (2022), it makes perfect sense that Captain Marvel will show up in the series to set up Kamala’s next adventure in the MCU.

The post-credit scene for Ms. Marvel Episode 1 showed fans that Agent Cleary from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will be returning as an antagonist for the new Marvel series. Damage Control was previously seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) as they stopped Vulture (Michael Keaton) from collecting alien technology from the Battle of New York.

Now Ms. Marvel will show fans a different side of Damage Control which could lead to a catastrophic change for any young super hero. CBR posted a video of their theory on what Ms. Marvel could be setting up:

If you are unfamiliar with the Underage Superhuman Welfare Act, here’s a brief description of how it worked in the comics:

After the Coles Disaster, the Underage Superhero Welfare Act was passed into law in the United States of America, prohibiting both individuals under 21 from being superheroes and the promotion of underage vigilantism, though they could work with an assigned mentor. The Act was debated between the rights of the individual (to freedom of action, expression, etc.) on one side, versus the rights of society at large (to safety from danger or harm) on the other. The law directly lead to the formation of C.R.A.D.L.E. to enforce it.

Since Holland’s Spider-Man was blipped, the hero is really only 18 years old since he didn’t finish his senior year of high school and was hoping to go to MIT. If Spider-Man continued to be active, he would be considered a criminal, so it’s possible that everyone’s favorite web-slinger may end up not appearing for a few years.

This would be Marvel’s explanation for why it might take longer for Spider-Man 4 to release as Holland has made it clear that he will be taking an acting break very soon and won’t be involved in any projects at the moment.

It would be awesome to see Spider-Man show up in Ms. Marvel, but this is very unlikely since Marvel would need Sony’s approval for the small cameo. While fans might be worried that the new law might ruin any chance for the Young Avengers to happen, it could easily be the catalyst that forms the new super hero team.

More on Ms. Marvel

Here’s an official description of the upcoming MCU series:

Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in Summer 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Do you think Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will return sooner to the MCU? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.