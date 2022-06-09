“What’s Going On Here?” MCU Star Reveals Frustration With ‘Civil War’

Samuel L. Jackson isn’t happy that he wasn’t asked to be a part of Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Jackson has been around in the MCU ever since the beginning with his iconic cameo in Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (2008). Ever since then, fans have loved seeing him as Nick Fury, but there are a few things the actor wished he could’ve been a part of.

After Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014), Nick Fury went into hiding and wasn’t seen very much after S.H.I.E.L.D. was compromised by HYDRA. This led fans to see Fury every once in a while, but not as much as fans hoped to. Now it seems that fans will finally learn what Fury has been up to as he will get his own Marvel series, Secret Invasion debuting sometime next year.

Jackson also wished fans saw him more often as he recently explain in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he was a little frustrated he wasn’t invited to be a part of Civil War:

“…I still fuss at them, about Civil War because I’m like, ‘How could the kids fight and Nick Fury not show up?’ Like, ‘What’s going on here? Everybody go to your room. But they didn’t need me for that. They did, but they didn’t.”

Jackson continues by praising how Marvel was able to really bring some of the Avenger’s personalities to life in the movies:

“A down moment for you is an up moment. But all those things are there and you have an opportunity to do it, and they give you that leeway to feel your way into that. Once they see you and know who you are, that gives everybody an opportunity to come and bring a personality. That was the thing about the Avengers movies, they all had different personalities and they were able to blossom once we got through the initial film. The initial film was to introduce these people to who they are and these are the things they can do. Now, this is how they interact and they’re not all nice.”

In the interview, Jackson was asked if he had any hesitation returning for Secret Invasion which the actor quickly responded that he was excited to show more of Nick Fury and let fans see a different side to the character:

“Well, I can have a whole life as Nick Fury that’s not Nick Fury at work. You know, we get to go home with me and see what happens with me at home or when I’m alone or when I’m not so strong and Nick Fury, or when I take off a back brace because Nick Fury is old. (Laughs.) Some things that you can do that you can’t normally do [in the films] because the character has to present this (trumpeting heroically) duh-dunna-duh kind of front, and that’s what the movies are for. And when you get to do it in longform, you get to show even superheroes have their down moments.”

Fury’s next debut will be in Secret Invasion which is actually set during the Blip. This prequel to Avengers: Endgame (2019) will definitely be a must-watch for fans as it will explore how the Skrulls almost took over the Earth after Thanos left half of the universe alive. The Avengers aren’t around — except for a few like Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow — so it will be mostly Nick Fury on his own fighting back the shape-shifting aliens.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

