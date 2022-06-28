Marvel Cuts BRUTAL ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Twist to Stay Family-Friendly

The writer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) reveals that the movie had a darker ending that would’ve shocked any Marvel fan.

Doctor Strange 2 wasn’t everyone’s favorite movie as fans felt disappointed with the lack of multiversal cameos, and the short runtime. Even though fans were happy to see Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda in the movie, some fans were shocked at the amount of deleted scenes that would’ve made the movie better.

Despite all the mixed feelings, fans were happy to see John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards as it was a dream come true. With Doctor Strange 2 now on Disney+, fans have gotten to look more closely at the movie and learn that the movie even teased Doctor Doom at one point.

Michael Waldron, the writer for Doctor Strange 2 shared that the original script had a much darker twist in the movie that would’ve surprised fans. Originally, the fight between Sinister Strange and Doctor Strange would’ve ended with Strange being replaced by his sinister counterpart:

#MutliverseofMadness writer Michael Waldron says there was an alternate ending discussed where #DoctorStrange and Sinister Strange would’ve switched places! “Strange gets trapped in that universe…and then [Sinister Strange] turns around and the third eye opens.”

#MultiverseOfMadness writer Michael Waldron says there was an alternate ending discussed where #DoctorStrange and Sinister Strange would’ve switched places! “Strange gets trapped in that universe…and then [Sinister Strange] turns around and the third eye opens.” pic.twitter.com/44cLGPyv0G — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) June 26, 2022

If Marvel had allowed this, then Doctor Strange would’ve been stuck with no way to communicate with other universes and left to wonder what Sinister Strange did in his own universe.

Sinister Strange could’ve used this opportunity to deal a lot of damage in his pursuit to be with Christine. Obviously, Palmer wouldn’t agree to be with him and the evil counterpart would’ve caused an incursion that would’ve threatened Earth-616’s universe.

This could’ve been the cliffhanger for the movie, and it would’ve been one of the first big moments hinting at Secret Wars. Knowing that the universe could be destroyed by a variant of himself would’ve been devastating to Doctor Strange after learning that all of his variants can’t be the good guy.

This brutal twist may not have included intense action sequences, but the movie would’ve highlighted the tragedy that Strange faces for trying to do the right thing. It’s hard to tell how much this twist would’ve affected Strange’s dream walking and stopping Wanda, but fans definitely wouldn’t have expected Marvel to go this route.

Sadly, Marvel continues to take the safe route and make sure their movies are mostly family-friendly. While some scenes of Doctor Strange 2 weren’t, the MCU still leaves enough room to stay light-hearted and not have any character be too violent or mature for children. Maybe one day, Marvel will change course and be bold with their super hero roster especially since Deadpool 3 is still reported to be rated R.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and other members from the Illuminati.

Do you think Marvel should’ve kept the original ending for Doctor Strange? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder on releasing in theaters on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.