Marvel Secretly Teases Doctor Doom’s Debut Already

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) finally on Disney+, commentary on the movie reveals that Doctor Doom had a small role in the movie.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange deals with the Illuminati — a group of super hero forced to make the hardest choices — who end up believing that Strange is far more dangerous than Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

If you saw the movie, it’s pretty obvious that the Scarlet Witch is the real villain and the Illuminati learn the hard way about underestimating her.

When Strange meets the Illuminati, fans were shocked to see John Krasinski appear as Reed Richards and Sam Raimi explained in the commentary that it was Feige’s idea to bring the actor into the movie:

“It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be. And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.’”

One of the producers, Richie Palmer noted that the production looked at Doctor Doom’s teleporting device from the comics as inspiration:

“It’s exciting that costume designed by Ryan Meinerding, is a really special treat. The detail of the teleportation device he uses to get into the scene is something we took from the comics, that’s Doctor Doom’s Time Platform.”

Many fans thought that Reed Richards had some connection to the TVA since their teleporting devices are very similar. Since Kang was possibly a descendant of Doctor Doom, it’s possible that the two devices are indeed supposed to be quite similar, but it’s neat that Doom’s influence is already being seen in the MCU.

Despite almost being the villain for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), fans don’t know when to expect the super villain’s debut. It’s likely that Doom will be the villain in the Fantastic Four movie, but it’s hard to know what Marvel is planning.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

