Marvel Writer Wants NEW Wolverine, Ditches Hugh Jackman

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
hugh jackman as wolverine

Credit: 20th Century Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving forward by adding Mutants after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Still, Hugh Jackman likely isn’t coming back to his iconic Wolverine role with reports of a reboot.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Credit: 20th Century Fox Studios

Related: “We Were Robbed,” Marvel Cuts MORE ‘Thor 4’ Scenes, Shortens Movie

Deadpool 3 is currently in the pre-production stages of the film’s creation, eyeing a 2024 to 2025 release date, but that isn’t stopping writer Rhett Reese from sharing his ideas for the future of the Marvel Collection:

DEADPOOL 3 writer Rhett Reese says that #MarvelStudios should cast an “undiscovered” actor as the #MCU’s Wolverine: “It’s gotta be someone shorter this time…”

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

Wolverine and his fellow X-Men are coming into the MCU alongside the Fantastic Four and more during Marvel’s Phase Five, but Hugh Jackman most likely won’t come back to his Wolverine role.

Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

In fact, Deadpool writer Rhett Reese wants an entirely new actor behind the Marvel character:

“Suggestions… It’s gotta be someone shorter this time… So maybe a Zack Galifianakis or Patton Oswalt, someone like that… I don’t know. Look, we don’t have any inside information on that. Even if we did, we couldn’t share it but we don’t… I would honestly go more… an undiscovered person, because Hugh Jackman was reasonably undiscovered the first time and I think there was initial bucking [of], ‘Oh, he’s too tall,’ or, ‘He doesn’t look right,’ or, ‘What is this Australian thing?’ I think that if they’re playing their cards right, they probably should make it someone we’ve never seen.”

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine
Credit: 20th Century Fox Studios

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

While every Marvel fan hopes to see Hugh Jackman return to the Marvel universe as James Howlett/Logan/Wolverine, but Reese makes a great suggestion of Marvel choosing a rather unknown actor to fill the claws of the deadly character.

hugh jackman as wolverine
Credit: 20th Century Studios

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!