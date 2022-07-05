Paul Rudd Improvised Marvel’s Most Controversial Joke in New ‘Avengers’ Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could have panned out a lot different if Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man killed Thanos (Josh Brolin) a certain way, but the tiny superhero refused. Thanks to Paul Rudd’s improvisation, Marvel’s most infamous joke has resurfaced on the new Disney Wish cruise ship.

The Disney Wish has set sail across the wild blue. Every Marvel fan is eating up the fantastic Worlds of Marvel dining experience, in which Guests encounter their favorite Avengers during the “Quantum Encounter.”

Among the list includes Scott Lang/Ant-Man and the Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), with Paul Rudd delivering the highlight of many Guests’ cruise experience:

Ant-Man finally answers THE question.

In true Paul Rudd fashion, the actor ad-libbed the now-famous Disney Wish moment, making it clear that his comedic chops are still up to par.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Imagineer Danny Handke reveals that Paul Rudd took the Michael Waldron script and “took the script and improvised it”:

“Before we shoot, we usually bring in a Marvel writer to help punch the script and it was Michael Waldron; he added more jokes and things. And, Scott Lang, the whole thing about him was he’s nervous about giving a presentation. He’s never – post-Endgame – been a public speaker before, so this is one of his first public speaking engagements we get to witness. And so Michael put the Thanos joke in there as kind of an icebreaker for him that’s super awkward, and Hope is like, ‘Oh my gosh. What are you talking about?'”

Though Michael Waldron penned the initial Thanos joke for Worlds of Marvel, Imagineering wasn’t sure if the bit would even make it to the project’s final cut:

“Then, we were like, can we get away this? We’re not sure; and would Paul be willing to do this knowing that it’s this big meme and everything? And, he did it in his own Paul way. He took the script and improvised it and created this really funny version of it and that’s what made it into the show.”

While it’s unclear what Waldron’s original Thanos joke looked it, Paul Rudd made the icebreaker his own and further cemented the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) as a highly anticipated Marvel movie.

