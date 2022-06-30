“$5000 ‘Star Wars’ Cocktail Should Be Illegal,” Fans Slam Disney’s Costly Drink

The highly anticipated Disney Wish has finally set sail and is exploring the wild blue sea, but Star Wars fans are shocked after Disney revealed a $5000 Skywalker cocktail.
Every Star Wars fan can either enjoy two nights at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at the Walt Disney World Resort or relish in one cocktail aboard the Disney Wish. Both experiences cost a whopping $5,000:
The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink.
— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 29, 2022
Nonetheless, The Walt Disney Company is constantly aiming to bring the galaxy far, far away closer to fans, but with a price tag of a car, fans can’t help but question this latest business move:
it better come with a real lightsaber
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 29, 2022
Another fan writes:
People choose what to loose their money on. Some go to the casino, others buy 5k space drinks
— A Moon Shaped Walrus (@moon_walrus) June 29, 2022
One user shares:
$5000 star wars cocktail should be illegal
— Maria (@mariagaani51) June 29, 2022
Another Star Wars fan writes:
I cannot express my sheer hate of this.
— Marshal Commander Cody (@ComCodyCC2224) June 30, 2022
The “Kaiburr Crystal” exclusive cocktail is the most costly drink that Disney has ever offered. Still, patrons won’t be able to keep the impressive and smoke-emitting Camtono (most recently seen in The Mandalorian).
While Guests aren’t sure what’s technically in this costly cocktail beverage, fans are loving the Marvel takeover of the Disney Wish, with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Captain America/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) entertaining cruisers with hilarious videos and immersive experiences.
More about the Disney Wish
Disney Wish—the newest ship to join the Disney Cruise Line family—sets sail in Summer 2022. Be among the first to experience the all-new enchantment on board, where fantastical worlds and beloved stories from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar are brought to life like never before.
Joining Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wonder, the Disney Wish at port Canaveral and Everglades is another incredibly innovative addition to the Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Wish is filled to the brim with magic, including a first-of-its-kind AquaMouse, a Disney attraction at sea, similar to the AquaDuck. The ship also features some fantastic dining opportunities for the whole family, with restaurants themed to your favorite character, scenes,s and music from Frozen and Marvel, and even a Star Wars lounge area!
More about Marvel
With so much content coming out over the next year, every Marvel fan is more than ready to see the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) in theaters on July 8, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) hitting theaters on November 11.
Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.
More about Star Wars
Do you think Disney should charge $5000 for this drink? Comment below!