Disney Selling $5,000 ‘Star Wars’ Drink on New Cruise Ship

If you’re traveling on Disney’s newest cruise ship, be sure to pack your wallets.

The time has finally come! The Disney Wish arrived at Port Canaveral earlier this month and today we finally got a hands-on look at all the amenities, features, and experiences of the new ship. The Wish features Broadway-style shows, a watercoaster, kids clubs, an adults-only Star Wars bar, and dining options inspired by Frozen (2013), Princess and the Frog (2009), and more.

Fans have also noticed a very expensive new drink which can be found in the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge. Disney is no stranger to expensive items, with a Disney World hotel also featuring an incredibly expensive cocktail. But so far, this is looking like the most expensive Star Wars-themed food item in all of the Disney Parks and fleet of cruise ships combined.

This drink comes in its own case which can be seen in the video shared by digital journalist Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) on Twitter:

The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink.

That’s right, Guests willing to pay the hefty sum of $5,000 can get their very own Kaiburr Crystal drink, which is described as “The galaxy’s rarest and valuable cocktail”.

