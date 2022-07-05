“True Masterpiece,” Chris Pratt, James Gunn’s Last Marvel Movie Set to Change Everything

in Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy cast

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing rapidly with the Multiverse, and some Marvel fans have difficulty keeping up with each new superhero and Marvel character. With the Guardians of the Galaxy closing, Chris Pratt is confident that his final outing is a “true masterpiece.”

Vin Diesel as Baby Groot
Credit: Marvel Studios

Undoubtely one of the most popular actors in Tinsel Town, Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, Parks, and Rec), is dominating some of the biggest movie franchises in history.

Now, with his Marvel movie run ending with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2022), the actor recently shared how the project is coming along:

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a “true masterpiece,” according to Chris Pratt:

“@JamesGunn
said it’s the best work all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing…”

With visionary director James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) at work on post-production for his last Marvel run, Peter Quill/Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt is confident that this movie is going to knock the socks off every Marvel fan:

“It’s fantastic. James Gunn just watched a rough assembly the other day. I called him yesterday. We Facetimed, and he’s very, very proud of the work that everyone’s done. He said it’s the best work all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing.”

“And I can say with utter confidence that he’s made a true masterpiece, and I just cannot wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big box-office trilogies.”

Guardians of the Galaxy staring up into the sky
Credit: Marvel Studios

Now, director James Gunn has responded to the above report:

In truth, the cast – from Chris to Zoe to Dave to Karen to Sean to Pom – all gave it everything they had & left it all out on the floor & I’m so very proud of them as I watch these initial cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking – the editing process – even more fun.

While every star has to excite their film, Marvel Studios has something special cooking up behind its beloved doors, undoubtely preparing to shock fans with how the future of the Guardians franchise unfolds.

Guardians of the Galaxy cast line-up
Credit: Marvel Studios

With the Guardians appearing alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), fans can watch more of their favorite superhero squad in I Am Groot on Disney+ this August and Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special (2022) this Winter.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

dave bautista, drax
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

left bradley cooper sean gunn as rocket raccoon and right vin diesel as groot in guardians of the galaxy
Credit: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts on May 5, 2023.

Alex Lue

