“Give Me a Shot,” ‘Kingsman’ Star Reportedly Meets Marvel for Wolverine Replacement

in Marvel

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (left) and Taron Egerton as Eggsy (right)

Credit: 20th Century Studios (both)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with the Multiverse, and Kingsman (2014) star Taron Egerton could be the next Wolverine.

Taron Egerton as Eggsy
Credit: 20th Century Studios

Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton (Rocketman, Sing) could be jumping from 20th Century Studios to Marvel Studios (both of which Disney owns) as the MCU’s Logan/Wolverine.

Wolverine, undoubtely the most famous mutant, will always be Hugh Jackman’s iconic role, but the Marvel character is clawing to join the Marvel collection once more.

hugh jackman as wolverine
Credit: 20th Century Studios / Marvel

In a recent interview with NY Times, Taron Egerton reveals that he’s met with Kevin Feige of Marvel and “hopes to succeed Jackman as the next Wolverine”:

Taron Egerton reveals he has met with Marvel Studios about a potential role.

He also teases that it could be about playing Wolverine — “Hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

Egerton’s full interview reads:

He also hopes to succeed Jackman as the next Wolverine and has met with Marvel Studio executives, including the company’s president, Kevin Feige.

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

“But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

Taron Egerton as Eggsy
Credit: 20th Century Studios

Taron Egerton has long been in the circulation of fan castings as the next James Howlett/Wolverine, a character held in the highest regard after James Mangold’s Logan (2017).

These rumors could now become a reality, as Egerton has reportedly talked with Marvel about a new MCU role. Whether that be regarding the X-Men franchise or not, the Apple TV+ Black Bird star has a promising future within the Marvel Universe:

I wouldn’t complain if he ends up being Wolverine but I see him more as a Scott Summers

Another fan writes:

Taron would make a good cyclops. I’m personally gunning for Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine

With every Marvel fan being open to seeing more X-Men in the MCU, some are hoping that Taron Egerton takes on the role of Cyclops/Scott Summers while Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe becomes the next Wolverine.
Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine
Credit: Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want Taron Egerton as the new Wolverine? Comment below!

