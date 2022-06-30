‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Warn MCU Fans No Super Hero Is Safe From Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool 3 writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick explain how Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool might just go after anybody in the MCU in his upcoming movie.

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox Studios, fans were excited and terrified to see Deadpool in the MCU. It was easy to be excited since fans could picture Deadpool finally getting to see Spider-Man or any other Avenger, but fans were concerned that Marvel would change the character to be more family-friendly.

With Disney+ committing to having more mature content in the next few years, fans are excited to see Deadpool 3 knowing that the movie might be the MCU’s first R-rated movie. Deadpool 3 has been in the writing stage for a while now as the writers want to make sure Deadpool’s introduction into the MCU is hilariously perfect.

Part of that writing process includes finding the right jokes to include in the movie. In a recent podcast, the writers admitted that Deadpool is an “equal opportunist” so that any super hero is “fair game” to make fun of:

“How many movies have they given us? 25? 26? 28? Something like that. We have a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now… and Deadpool’s an equal [opportunist] so everyone’s fair game.”

The writers also shared that many of their ideas are funny because Deadpool can talk to almost every character and have something funny to say:

“Look, I do think we do obviously sit in our head and imagine Deadpool having a conversation with character ‘X,’ character ‘Y,’ character ‘C,’ because right there, you just go, ‘Is that funny or isn’t it?’ And the answer is very often, ‘Yes.’”

While it’s exciting to hear more about Deadpool 3, the movie is probably not released anytime soon. With Ryan Reynolds taking an acting break and the script still being worked on, the movie probably won’t release until 2024 meaning that Marvel fans have a lot of time before they see Deadpool enter the MCU.

At that point, it will have been six years since the super hero last showed up in Deadpool 2 (2018) so fans can probably expect some random scene to explain what has happened to Deadpool since then.

Who do you think Deadpool will talk to in Deadpool 3? Let us know what you think!

