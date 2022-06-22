Marvel Actor Reveals ‘Thunderbolts’ Might Not Include Evil Captain America

Wyatt Russel shares how he doesn’t think he will be in the new Thunderbolts movie despite being rumored as one of the main characters for the movie.

After seeing Russel play John Walker/US Agent in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans knew that the character would have to return to the MCU at one point. His arc as a failed Captain America was very interesting and led fans to believe that US Agent would definitely be a part of the Thunderbolts.

Now fans know that the Thunderbolts is actually happening, but Wyatt Russel doesn’t think he will be in the movie. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that Marvel hasn’t reached out to him, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t open to playing the role again.

Russel shares that he doesn’t know what Marvel has planned for the US Agent and it’s been a few years since he played the character so he doesn’t know when he will get to play the character again:

“No, I really didn’t know… You know the idea. Right? I’m not a moron. I mean, I know what they’re thinking of, but you don’t know… when they’re going to do it, if they’re going to do it, what’s going to happen… Like, how long has it been since I shot that… show… You know, that was 2019 we started shooting, so that’s like three years ago that I played this character. It came out a year later or whatever, but it’s a long time. You kind of almost are like, ‘Out of sight, out of mind,’ in a weird way. You know, you’re doing other things and… living your life, and so it’s like, ‘Oh, what, who… what’s the character again? Like, I don’t even know how to do it again.’”

The actor continues by saying he hopes Marvel tells him he is in the project sooner than later so he could get back in shape for the role:

“‘Cause once I do something, you just throw it away and never really think about it again, so… When you get a phone call, you get the phone call. And they do a really good job of keeping it from everybody because, you know, they’ve got something to protect and I always say like, ’I’d just rather not know. Just don’t tell me. I don’t need to know. Just tell me when you want me to show up. Other than that, just keep me in the dark. I don’t care. And if you do tell me, tell me in enough time where I can get to the gym because right now, I don’t look like John Walker, I look like Dan Lafferty.’”

Russel also explained that Marvel’s secrecy could be why he hasn’t learned anything about the Thunderbolts project or known if he will be involved in it:

“No, I’m just waiting on it. You wait on it until, like, they announce it. They keep it really, really tight, and it’s like, you respect that because they’ve got other bottom lines to look out for than what they think I need to know.”

For the moment, Russel doesn’t know if he will be in the movie, but it feels like the actor must be involved in the movie. With William Hurt passing away a few months ago, some fans wonder how Marvel will handle the Thunderbolts movie without including Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk in the movie.

