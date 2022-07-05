MCU Director Reveals Feige Focused On Obscure Super Heroes Over ‘X-Men’ Reboot

Joe Russo Reveals Kevin Feige didn’t let the X-Men reboot release sooner so that way new super heroes could get the spotlight.

Ever since Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the X-Men from 20th Century Fox Studios, fans have been patiently waiting for the X-Men to join the MCU. While fans are unsure whether or not Marvel will recast the entire team yet, there is a lot of excitement about the mutants finally being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Disney-Fox merger happened a few years ago, but Marvel hasn’t shared any news about when to expect the X-Men reboot anytime soon. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) brought Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier into the MCU, fans are unsure how Marvel plans to use the X-Men in the future.

Thankfully, Joe and Antony Russo talked to AP Entertainment and shed some light on the situation. According to Joe Russo, Feige wanted to make sure other lesser-known super heroes got the spotlight first before bringing in one of Marvel’s most iconic super hero teams:

“That was one of my favorite comics growing up, Wolverine. One of my prized possessions is ‘Incredible Hulk 181,’ which was the first appearance of Wolverine. It’s an important part of my comic book collection. Wolverine being so essential to the X-Men, of course, that would be a fun project to work on and find a new way into it. But I do think that’s probably something that Kevin has rightfully put aside for a while to introduce some new characters to the world and bring that back when it’s ready.”

With Kevin Feige waiting to introduce the X-Men when they are “ready” explains why Marvel hasn’t shared many details about what they plan to do with the mutants. The same thing might also be happening with the Fantastic Four as Marvel wanted to wait to bring them in so they could introduce all of the new super heroes in Phase 4.

Now that Phase 4 has been going for several years and introduced fans to over 10 super heroes, the X-Men better show up soon. Rumors of Marvel talking with certain actors about possibly replacing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine continue to happen which means Marvel might be getting close to announcing their plans with the X-Men soon.

While fans assume that the X-Men are getting a movie, the team could also get a Disney+ series, but the budget would have to be bigger than other MCU shows, or else the budget wouldn’t allow many mutants due to the amount of CGI required.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

