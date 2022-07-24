Marvel Breaking Barriers with Insane ‘She-Hulk’ Series Change, Finally Fixes Canon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t ready for what’s in store for Phase Five and Phase Six, and Marvel just revealed a game-changing update to She-Hulk with just one character.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil is officially appearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the upcoming MCU series hitting Disney+ on August 17.

While rumors had speculated that Daredevil would make a cameo, it’s clear his character’s arrival is marking a significant change in the Marvel collection:

In the video above, you can see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) fighting off the Man Without Fear on the top of a parking garage.

In true Daredevil fashion, the Hell’s Kitchen masked vigilante is sporting his Billy Club, the iconic pair of Kali sticks that Charlie Cox’s character repeatedly uses throughout his franchise.

 

In the above photo, you can see the lower torso of Daredevil as he lands atop of parking garage, undoubtely questioning She-Hulk on her whereabouts and more.

In Marvel Comics, Jennifer Walters battles against Matt Murdock in court, but fans weren’t sure if this could occur in the live-action series. Marvel wiki Writes:

With her new law firm, Jennifer went against Matt Murdock (also the superhero Daredevil) for the first time. Steve Rogers (Captain America) was being sued for wrongful death and had asked Murdock to do his best against him, while Jennifer would do her best to defend him. It was looking grim for Jen’s side, considering the evidence that would clear Steve’s name was classified, but she managed to get the jury in her good graces and win the case.

With Marvel Studios keeping the filming of Charlie Cox under wraps increasingly better than for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), it’s evident that Kevin Feige and crew are prepping to expand Marvel’s New York with Daredevil: Born Again and more.

More about She-Hulk

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. 

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Does Daredevil take away the spotlight from She-Hulk? Comment below!

