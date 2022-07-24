Disney+ Breaks Controversial Marvel Series Format, ‘Daredevil’ Reboot Changes All

in Marvel

Charlie Cox as Daredevil

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting a whole lot bigger, and original streaming series on Disney+ are finally getting longer.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Daredevil: Born Again — the continuation of the Daredevil Netflix franchise that’s receving a “soft” reboot — is breaking records and changing the Marvel Collection forever by being the first MCU series on Disney+ to receive 18 episodes.

Disney is no longer following its six-episode format that sparked countless controversies among fans:

The official logo for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’.

The 18-episode series stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, releasing in Spring 2024.

Matt Murdock of Hell’s Kitchen is officially returning to Marvel’s New York, with actor Charlie Cox returning to reprise his role.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock fighting Kingpin in S3 of Daredevil
Credit: Netflix/Marvel

On top of that, Marvel alum Vincent D’Onofrio is returning as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, one of the greatest fictional villains of the 21st century.

While the main cast of Daredevil: Born Again is yet to be revealed, it’s clear that the Marvel series is staring the franchise over (somewhat) with its interesting title, indicating that Daredevil is starting over on better terms for his new Marvel Cinematic Universe career.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin in the Marvel Netflix Daredevil Series
Credit: Netflix/ Marvel

With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) on the way, it’s clear that Daredevil could potentially become an Avenger shortly.

Nonetheless, with Daredevil breaking the 18-episode format, every Marvel fan is losing it:

18 episode…. Disney is learning

Another fan points out:

It’s extremely interesting that Marvel seem to be changing their mandated lengths for these shows. Hopefully it improves the pacing issues most have dealt with. Our boy in red deserves nothing less! 🤞🏻

Daredevil is trailblazing the way for a brighter future of MCU content on Disney+, indicating that Marvel Studios is investing more assets and time into their new content that fans are ready to pour themselves over.

Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones (left) and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios
The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want longer Marvel series? Comment below!

 

