‘Daredevil’ Officially Rebooted, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Receives Landmark Season

Charlie Cox as Daredevil

Credit: Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with Phase Five of the Marvel Collection, and Daredevil: Born Again is changing everything.

Daredevil screaming while fighting Kingpin
Credit: Netflix/Marvel

Charlie Cox is officially returning to reprise his role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, the masked vigilante who’s found his way into the MCU from Netlfix.

Now, the fourth season of the series, Daredevil: Born Again, is breaking Disney+ with an 18-episode season:

On top of all this exciting news about the future of Disney+, Vincent D’Onofrio is returning to reprise his role of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin alongside Cox’s famous Hell’s Kitchen attorney.

Vincent D'Onofrio
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally expanding with the official confirmation with the continuity of The Defenders franchise hugely joining the fight.

Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation of the Netflix franchise, with it being a “soft” reboot:

Daredevil season four
Credit: Marvel Studios

Nonetheless, fan-favorite Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) are hopefully set to return, but Marvel Studios has not commented yet.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to release on Disney+ in Spring 2024.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

