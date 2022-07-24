‘Daredevil’ Officially Rebooted, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Receives Landmark Season

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with Phase Five of the Marvel Collection, and Daredevil: Born Again is changing everything.

Charlie Cox is officially returning to reprise his role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, the masked vigilante who’s found his way into the MCU from Netlfix.

Now, the fourth season of the series, Daredevil: Born Again, is breaking Disney+ with an 18-episode season:

Daredevil: Born Again. 18 episodes. Disney+. Charlei Cox. Vincent D’Onofrio.

On top of all this exciting news about the future of Disney+, Vincent D’Onofrio is returning to reprise his role of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin alongside Cox’s famous Hell’s Kitchen attorney.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally expanding with the official confirmation with the continuity of The Defenders franchise hugely joining the fight.

Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation of the Netflix franchise, with it being a “soft” reboot:

Nonetheless, fan-favorite Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) are hopefully set to return, but Marvel Studios has not commented yet.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to release on Disney+ in Spring 2024.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

