‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Seemingly Confirms Death of Marvel Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ending Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023), and the movie’s lead character may not survive to see Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025).

Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is officially joining the Marvel Collection as the main villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), joining the fight to save Wakanda from an invasion by Atlantis and more.

Now, in the film’s official teaser trailer, Ramonda (Angela Bassett) — mother of King T’Challa — has teased the death or departure of Shuri (Letitia Wright) in the upcoming Marvel movie:

In the trailer, Ramonda states:

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world! And my entire family is gone! Have I not given everything?”

Could Shuri meet her demise at the hands of Namor? In the official teaser, fans see the new Black Panther extend her claws as she engages in a battle against the Atlantis king:

With Queen Ramonda stating that her “entire family is gone,” it’s clear that either Shuri died in battle, faked her death, or was disowned by her people in a strange way.

The future of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain, as virtually anything could happen to the Marvel character with the Multiverse Saga officially kicking off after the movie hits theaters on November 11, 2022.

Official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis

‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.



Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Shuri will die in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Comment below!