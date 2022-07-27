“Can’t Really Ignore the Fact,” ‘Doctor Strange’ Star Inevitably Taking Over ‘Avengers’ Films

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is stepping into the Mutliverse Saga once Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) comes to theaters this fall, but one Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) star is already prepping for their massive role in the upcoming Avengers movies.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) are set to change everything about the Marvel collection and how every Marvel fan sees the MCU.

With Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) taking the Thanos role of the universe’s new villain, there’s no stopping the infinite entity.

With Multiversal teleportation powers, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will be a person of interest for Kang, perhaps even his number one target.

As a result, actress Xochitl Gomez knows that her Marvel future is bright:

“There’s a lot more to unpack with her story…But I can’t really ignore the fact that her powers are traveling the Multiverse and the next chapter of the MCU is literally the Multiverse Saga…”

Gomez knows that her character is a significant factor in keeping the Multiverse alive and safe, and with such a rich backstory, the Marvel character needs the spotlight again.

Gomez states:

“Hopefully America [Chavez] will get to be in a Kang-related project. I think that would be really cool.”

With Xochitl Gomez’s latest statement, Marvel fans are making it clear that the MCU cannot go forward without her character:

she pretty much said how you gone have the mac and cheese without the cheese. Definitely want more america would’ve loved a series after multiverse of madness

Another fan writes:

What if she is the cause of the incursions that collapse the multiverse (see 2015 secret wars)

With Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) undoubtedly taking the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) in the future of the Multiverse Saga, America Chavez will be popping into the future adventures, potentially being the catalyst for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is hitting theaters on May 2, 2025, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming only six months later on November 7, 2025.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think America Chavez will become a villain alongside Kang? Comment below!