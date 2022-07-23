‘Star Wars’ Could Be Gearing Up to Make A Brand-New Sequel Trilogy

Star Wars might be giving fans a brand new trilogy that would serve as the new sequel trilogy.

Even though fans want Episodes 7,8 and 9 removed from the Star Wars canon, Disney has probably invested too much money to toss those movies away. Most likely, those movies would be retconned and not erased later on, but the current Sequel trilogy is set around 30 years after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) so there is a huge time gap for another trilogy to happen before Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015).

Disney has already seen a lot of success with Sequel content since The Mandalorian is doing well and is set after Return of the Jedi. Star Wars has been smart and has created a new era in between the controversial Sequel Trilogy and the Original Trilogy calling it The New Republic era meaning so that The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett can be separated away from the Sequels.

This distancing creates the perfect opportunity for Disney to slowly build up toward a new trilogy of movies that might not be in the Skywalker Saga, but still provide a story that fans have always wanted. Kathleen Kennedy even teased at the Disney Investor Day in 2020 that the current Star Wars would all culminate into a big moment for the Star Wars universe.

Why Disney’s New Star Wars Era Matters

This rebranding helped resituate Star Wars content and also allows The Mandalorian to not be thrown into the same category as the Sequel Trilogy. Sure, it can explain and foreshadow some events that will happen in the Sequels, but the show and the other spinoffs are in their own era leaving fans to discuss them separately.

Disney doesn’t need their new Star Wars content to be affiliated with the Sequels because many people wouldn’t watch the shows. Star Wars fans can be very loyal, but also very stubborn and vocal. None of the new Disney+ series are perfect, but they are definitely more appealing than the Sequel Trilogy for most people.

A Huge Crossover For Star Wars Is Imminent

A crossover is definitely in the works. Fans have already seen Star Wars test the waters with some of their crossovers by having The Mandalorian bring back Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and bringing Ahsoka Tano into live-action.

These crossovers helped launch two new series, Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett which continue to tell new stories while also expanding on certain aspects of the Star Wars universe. Book of Boba Fett brought Din Djarin into the story as he stole the spotlight for a few episodes and now Boba Fett might do the same in The Mandalorian Season 3.

These crossovers might lead to all three characters having their shows intersect for a major moment. While most crossovers would create another series to handle all of the characters, it makes sense for Lucasfilm to commit and make a few movies — probably a trilogy — for these characters.

As of right now, Ahsoka hasn’t been released yet and The Mandalorian‘s story is far from over as he is set to explore what’s left of Mandalore. Boba Fett is the Daimyo of Tatooine, but his series is reportedly getting a second season so it would make sense that in a few years, fans will get to see all these characters on the big screen.

The Mandalorian Will Likely Appear In A Movie

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is most definitely ending up on the big screen sooner or later. A few months ago, Pascal made it clear that he is very confident that his character will make it into a Star Wars movie due to the amount of success his character has with Star Wars fans.

Knowing that Disney likes to make as much profit as possible, having the big culmination of the new Star Wars series collide in a movie would be very profitable for the company. People who may only like Ahsoka would have to watch the movie, and vice versa for the fans of Din and/or Boba Fett.

Fans will easily go to the theaters if they know they have to watch it in order to understand what happens to the characters. One thing Star Wars might even do is only confirm that the movie is the next project with these characters and not announce any details about additional seasons.

This would leave fans unsure if certain characters will live. If Star Wars ended up doing a trilogy with a movie coming out every year, fans will definitely make the box office explode because of the emotional investment attached to these characters.

Not only would fans lose their minds if Din Djarin ended up dying, but Star Wars wouldn’t be dealing with a lot of characters who will appear later on meaning they can take more risks since fans don’t know what to expect. With Thrawn most likely being the villain, Din Djarin, Ahsoka and Boba Fett will definitely need all the help they can get because he won’t defeated so easily.

Why Thrawn Will Be the Antagonist

When Ahsoka asked the Magistrate where Grand Admiral Thrawn was in The Mandalorian Season 2, fans lost their minds. The last time fans had seen Thrawn was back at the Season 4 finale of Star Wars: Rebels when he went into hyperspace with Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka promised to find him, but it’s been years. Thrawn and Ezra would have been missing for like 12 years meaning that the villain could have easily gotten back with the Imperials. While fans do think that Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon is the real villain for The Mandalorian, it’s very possible that Gideon is following orders from Thrawn.

Thrawn tends to have an undevoted loyalty to the faction he serves and it could be possible that he believes he could clone Palpatine and is using Gideon to get Grogu’s blood. This will probably revealed in Ahsoka whether or not Thrawn is truly responsible for this since the series should explain what the Chiss Admiral has been up to.

Dave Filoni found a great way to incorporate Thrawn into Star Wars canon again as he was the original villain for the books that were considered Episodes 7,8 and 9 before Disney bought Lucasfilm. The author Timothy Zahn has worked with Filoni to bring Thrawn into Rebels and allow the author to tell his new story about how he joined the Empire and even explore his early days with the Chiss Empire.

When Thrawn was the main villain in the Heir to the Empire trilogy, he was ruthless and very intelligent. It was hard to outsmart him as he was always several steps ahead of his enemies. He almost destroyed the New Republic, but was killed by his bodyguard Rukh in the end.

Thrawn’s weakness is dealing with things he has no knowledge of. He respects the enemies he faces and spends considerable amounts of time studying their art and culture to understand how his enemy thinks. That is why he wins most of his battles, but sometimes his subordinates can ruin some of his plans due to their ego or greed.

If a crossover event became one of the next Star Wars movies, it makes sense that Thrawn would be the villain and of course Ahsoka would have to call for help to stop him. Din Djarin would agree because Thrawn wants Grogu dead so this would be how he stops the Empire. Boba Fett would help knowing the Empire is hiding in the Outer Rim and could easily start invading planets he will be trading with.

This story could be one of the biggest stories, Lucasfilm ever tells and it would definitely be successful if Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni work together on these movies. While nothing is confirmed, it would be great to have another Sequel Trilogy even if it won’t replace the original three movies we got.

Star Wars Won’t Ditch the Original Sequel Trilogy

Disney has too much money invested in the sequels. Sadly, Star Wars is more profitable for the merchandise than for the movies. With all the sequels still getting Disney tons of money, it makes sense that the company won’t get rid of the Sequels, but that doesn’t mean they won’t retcon them.

There are several theories for how Disney could retcon the Sequel trilogy, but whatever Lucasfilm does, they won’t erase the Sequel Trilogy. Thankfully, Star Wars can explain certain parts about the Sequels that doesn’t make sense in The Mandalorian and build cool stories for the characters before those movies happen, but Star Wars won’t redo the Sequels.

With Harrison Ford no longer wanting to do anything Star Wars and Carrie Fisher sadly dead, the original crew can’t come back together for the big screen. That’s why the new supposed trilogy won’t replace Rey and Finn’s journey, but be an additional story in the Star Wars universe that helps explains what happened to the Empire before the First Order arrives.

Should You Expect Luke Skywalker, Leia, Han, Chewie, and Lando to Appear In This Trilogy?

Since the new trilogy probably wouldn’t replace the Sequel Trilogy, it doesn’t seem likely that fans will get to see the crew back together. Fans probably will get to see Luke help since Lucasfilm has been bringing that iconic character back into Star Wars a lot.

Other than that, the other Star Wars actors are either too old or unwilling. Technically, Chewbacca could appear but he normally sticks around Han and Harrison Ford probably has no interest in playing the role again.

While this isn’t very fun for Star Wars fans, it makes sense for Disney to focus more on Ahsoka, Din Djarin and Boba Fett for the upcoming story since those stories have been interlinked and will probably include other characters like Thrawn and Ezra playing a pivotal role in the story.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.