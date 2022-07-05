Fans Spot Possible ‘Mandalorian’ Connection In New ‘Star Wars’ Series

Fans believe they have spotted a connection to The Mandalorian in a recent still from Andor.

While fans are excited for Diego Luna’s Andor, more fans will be excited to know that The Mandalorian might end up having a cool connection with the series. While Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin would be a child when the series takes place, Mandalore might end up being mentioned in the series.

With the Empire purging the Mandalorians, it’s possible that Andor could explore more of what happened with the Imperial Senate. In a recent still, for the series, fans noticed that Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma might end up talking about Mandalore:

Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) and Stellan Skårsgard (Luthen Rael) in a new #Andor image

Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) and Stellan Skårsgard (Luthen Rael) in a new #Andor image pic.twitter.com/Zh5uh72Ahs — Andor News (@newsandor) July 5, 2022

While the Night of a Thousand Years happens later during the Galactic Civil War, Mon Mothma might mention how Mandalore has no current leader and how Gar Saxon is controlling Mandalore with his Imperial Super Commandos.

One fan, Danielle, noticed that the image has some Mandalorian armor in the background implying that the events of Mandalore could be mentioned or the series could include a Mandalorian:

Me spying that Mandalorian armour in the corner

Me spying that Mandalorian armour in the corner 😩 https://t.co/JXzQCDXvJu — Danielle S (@danies394) July 5, 2022

The Mandalorian Season 3 will take Din Djarin back to Mandalore, it would be cool for the events of Mandalore to be further set up in Andor. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon has a cameo in the series since he would be around during the events of Andor.

More on Andor

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.