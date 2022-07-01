Lucasfilm Seemingly Delays ALL ‘Star Wars’ Movies Until 2025

Things aren’t looking too good for Star Wars movies with a potential delay for all upcoming movies coming soon.

With Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron being released after Taika Waititi’s movie, fans will have to wait a while before getting to see another Star Wars movie in theaters. At the moment, Taika is still working on the script and doesn’t know if his movie will even get made.

Since no Star Wars movie has been confirmed to start filming soon, then that means that December 2023 won’t release a new Star Wars movie. While fans might just assume that Disney will place their next Star Wars movie in December 2024, fans have to remember that Avatar 3 is already slated to release at that point.

Originally, Disney planned to release an Avatar or Star Wars movie every year for the next few years. This plan was smart, but now that Star Wars movies are taking longer to make, fans might have to wait until 2025 to go back to the theaters to see the next Star Wars project.

Star Wars movies could release in May, but Marvel tends to have a lot of movies at the start of the year so it would create a lot of unnecessary competition for the movie. While fans won’t know until probably D23 what will release in 2024, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Blade or another movie releases in May instead of the Star Wars movie.

Lucasfilm is in no rush to release another Star Wars movie after the Sequel Trilogy hurt Star Wars. Sure, the movies made a lot of money, but Lucasfilm doesn’t want to be seen as greedy and create more movies just to make more money. That’s why Kennedy believes directors and writers should spend several years working with them on a movie before it gets released so that the movie is polished and won’t disappoint fans.

While Star Wars can’t please everyone, this approach is way better than releasing movies as if Lucasfilm was like the MCU. Star Wars doesn’t need 2-3 movies a year, but it would be nice for another Star Wars movie to release soon.

Fans have waited too long to see Star Wars on the big screen again and it’s sad that every Star Wars project continues to be delayed. While Lucasfilm still has the 2023 release window open for a Star Wars film, it’s very unlikely that something will release at the time unless they are hiding a movie that will be announced soon.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.